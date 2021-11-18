Celebrate the holidays with the return of the Holiday Extravaganza concert at Givens Performing Arts Center at UNC Pembroke
Faculty, staff and students of the UNC Pembroke Music Department will perform in the annual family-friendly event Friday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m.
The university’s ensembles and choirs are guaranteed make the holidays merry and bright with uplifting renditions of holiday favorites and a fun sing-along of well-known Christmas carols.
“We missed presenting this fabulous performance last year because of COVID,” says James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “And it’s one that our regular audience is glad we are bringing back.”
Tickets are $15 for adults, UNCP faculty/staff/alumni are $10, $5 for all students and children under 11 are free. Proceeds from the concert help to supplement students’ musical education by raising money for music scholarships.
“It’s all for a good cause because it helps make opportunities available for music students at the university,” says Bass. “But it’s also a delightful evening of music.”
For tickets and a list of upcoming events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call (910) 521-6361.
