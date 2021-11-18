Celebrate the holidays with the return of the Holiday Extravaganza concert at Givens Performing Arts Center at UNC Pembroke  

Faculty, staff and students of the UNC Pembroke Music Department will perform in the annual family-friendly event Friday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m.

The university’s ensembles and choirs are guaranteed make the holidays merry and bright with uplifting renditions of holiday favorites and a fun sing-along of well-known Christmas carols.  

“We missed presenting this fabulous performance last year because of COVID,” says James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “And it’s one that our regular audience is glad we are bringing back.” 

Tickets are $15 for adults, UNCP faculty/staff/alumni are $10, $5 for all students and children under 11 are free. Proceeds from the concert help to supplement students’ musical education by raising money for music scholarships. 

“It’s all for a good cause because it helps make opportunities available for music students at the university,” says Bass. “But it’s also a delightful evening of music.” 

For tickets and a list of upcoming events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call (910) 521-6361.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days