Holiday classics hit the Sunrise with a choice of indoor and outdoor viewings. Indoor shows include “White Christmas,” “Elf” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Outdoor shows include ’National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “Elf.”
On Saturday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Theater, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” which hit screens in 1989, will be shown. The film, sponsored by Swank Coffee Shoppe, is rated PG-13 and stars Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo.
Chase stars as Clark Griswold, a father waiting for his much-needed bonus check while he prepares for a big family Christmas celebration. In pursuit of the perfect old-fashioned Christmas, everything that can go wrong for the Griswold family does. A series of unfortunate events unfold from the 20,000 lights decorating their house, to the squirrel-ridden Christmas tree, to cousin-in law Eddie’s trailer and much, much more.
In the film, Clark (Chevy Chase) says it will be the merriest Christmas “since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny Kaye,” a reference to the film “White Christmas,” which happens to be playing inside the Sunrise at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.
Sponsored by Knickers Lingerie, in addition to Crosby and Kaye, the film stars Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen.
Two military buddies in the music business join with a sister act to perform a Christmas show in Vermont. They soon discover that the inn’s owner is their former World War II commander. After learning the general is having financial difficulties, the foursome decides to call in favors and host a musical extravaganza to help save the inn.
“White Christmas” features the songs of Irving Berlin. The film was technologically ground-breaking at the time as the first film to be released in a widescreen process, improving greatly on the 35mm standard.
Further fun ensues Saturday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. (inside the Sunrise) and 5:30 p.m. (outdoor theater), with “Elf,” a comedy first released in 2003, starring Will Farrell, Zooey Deschanel, James Caan, Bob Newhart and Ed Asner.
Knickers Lingerie is sponsoring the showing of “Elf,” which has a PG-rating.
A baby in an orphanage stows away in Santa’s sack and ends up in the North Pole to be raised as an elf. As Buddy grows up, he realizes he’s not like the other elves, being well over 6 feet tall and not very good at making toys. Santa allows him to go to New York City to find his birth father, who is on Santa's naughty list. Buddy experiences the delights of New York City (and human culture) as only an elf can.
This film was not a critical success at the time of its 1946 release, but over the years, it became a holiday classic.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed, Henry Travers and Lionel Barrymore, will be shown inside the Sunrise Sunday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 21.
Sponsored by Cutler Tree Service, the Frank Capra movie tells the story of a man who has set aside his life’s dreams to help others. During a crucial night, he prays for help as he contemplates suicide. As an answer to his prayers and those of his family and friends, Clarence the angel is sent to help him.
Tickets for all shows are $10 and are available for advance purchase in packs of four. To purchase other quantities of tickets, contact the Sunrise Theater at (910) 692-3611. All remaining tickets will be available at the door. Concessions and box office open 30 minutes prior to showtime.
COVID Protocols
Movie theaters are under strict rules regarding face masks, eating and drinking, social distancing, and cleaning protocols. The Sunrise Theater follows all safety precautions to protect guests, volunteers, and staff. Visit SunriseTheater.com for more details.
For more information on the films, tickets, or safety measures at the Sunrise Theater, call (910) 692-3611 or email Information@SunriseTheater.com.
