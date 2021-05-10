Caroline Holder, a senior at Pinecrest High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the PEO Sisterhood. She was recommended by PEO Chapter CS of Pinehurst.
Holder will graduate from Pinecrest High School in June and Sandhills Community College in May 2021. In addition to an outstanding and rigorous academic load, she has been active in her high school and Page Memorial United Methodist Church in both volunteer and leadership roles. She will be attending Liberty University to pursue a a degree. Her goal is to become a pediatrician or neonatologist.
The PEO STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada during the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for success.
Chapter CS has been a part of the Pinehurst community since it was organized in 2012.
PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing more than $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College. Through membership, the PEO Sisterhood has brought together more than a half million women in the U.S. and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivation them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the PEO Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.
What started as a bond of friendship between seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters. To learn more about PEO and see the stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org. You can also join us at facebook.com/peointernational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.