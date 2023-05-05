It’s a short song with a heartfelt mission. “Hold On, Reach Out,” is, in part, an open letter to a veteran who may be considering suicide. Performed by Over, Never Out, the song is being released in May to coincide with National Mental Health Month.
“When you are in that crisis, you don’t want to reach out. But the song is about holding on because there are people who care, and we are coming, That is the message of it,” says Jason Criss Howk, who co-wrote the song with Tony Barnes.
A retired Army officer, Howk has spent over 30 years in the national security arena in defense, diplomacy, and intelligence roles. He educates, writes, speaks, paints, and sings about Afghanistan, veteran wellbeing, interfaith issues, Islam, and other foreign policy and national security topics. He also serves on the board of Pinehurst-based nonprofit, Camp Resilient, and is director of Global Friends of Afghanistan.
Barnes, who grew up in West End, is a recognized writer, composer and popular local performer. On Dec. 31, he sat down for two hours with Howk to finally put the pieces together for “Hold On, Reach Out.”
“I had the lyrics and he had the guitar licks. We wanted to use this song as an awareness tool and fundraising tool,” Howk says. “Half of the proceeds will be donated to organization’s that are dealing with the veterans suicide problem. We have so far reached out to about 40 charities doing resiliency work with veterans.”
The song features an eclectic sonic mix: guitars, classical strings, a Hammond organ, a dobro.
“We’ve had some really amazing people step up to help with this. It has gained ground and a lot of people very excited about what this song can do. We want to get this into mainstream and have that discussion. It is a short song that is a good story.”
A listening party will be held Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m., at Pine Gap Audio, 121 S. Middleton St., in Robbins. Lunch will be provided by Mission BBQ. This is a family-friendly event, open to the public. Veterans are welcome and encouraged to attend. To reserve your spot in advance, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/hold-on-reach-out-listening-party-tickets-622791264437.
“Robbins is rolling out the red carpet for this event,” he adds. “It is a group effort in Robbins to make this a really special music launch.”
***
Veterans and first responders — police officers, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs — face unique trauma situations and suffer from higher suicide rates and depression rates as a result.
In recent years, veteran suicide awareness has seen a massive push forward, but prevention is challenging. The military requires service members to have “zero defects” to be mission ready, which has created a stigma about mental health.
Veterans are good at spotting each other, but many are reluctant to seek out help for themselves.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 6,000 veterans take their own lives each year. Guns are used in the vast majority of veteran suicides, but the VA report does not includes overdoses as part of the problem. A newer study from America’s Warrior Partnership, conducted in collaboration with the Department of Defense and The University of Alabaman, found that rate of veteran suicide may be as high as 24 nationally.
In January, a new veterans suicide crisis care benefit took effect, allowing military veterans in acute suicidal crisis to go to any Veterans Administration (VA) or non-VA healthcare facility for emergency health care at no cost. The new benefit includes inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days. Veterans do no need to be enrolled in VA health care to use this benefit, an expansion in access to acute suicide care for up to 9 million veterans not enrolled in the VA system.
***
The band Over, Never Out was formed in an effort to raise awareness of the suicide crisis in the U.S. military community and to raise money for organizations across America that are helping the military community to cope with the trauma and stress of service.
“This song is a volunteer effort bringing together numerous musicians who care about the suicide crisis,” Howk says. “We see this as three-pronged approach to raise awareness, to get the community and nation involved in solving this problem and the “reach out” part to veterans who may be in crisis.”
“Hold On, Reach Out,” was written by Howk, Chelsea Davis and Robert Dufresne, produced at Pine Gap Audio Studio by Dufresne and Davis, and mixed by Joey Boswell. Over, Never Out members Barnes (lead vocals, lead guitar), Howk (backing vocals, electric bass) with Robert Dufresne (backing vocals, blues harp, percussion) and Chelsea Davis (vocals, guitar, percussion), were backed up on the song by Rick Keen (dobro), Ronald Huff (organ), John Ondrasik (additional vocals), and from Crystal Clear Sound, in Dallas, Aleyna M. Brown (string arranger and engineer), Alex Paradis (cello), Haley Kruse (viola) and Victoria Ricalde (violin). The song will be released this month on digital platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, and likely on vinyl and CD soon.
In addition to the listening party scheduled in Robbins on May 13, Over, Never Out will perform their first live concert at the 2023 Beef and Beer event sponsored by the Duskin and Stephens Foundation, on Thursday, May 25, at the Fair Barn, in Pinehurst. The event includes live music, beer, wine and cocktails, a silent auction, food and activities of the entire family. For ticket information, visit www.duskinandstephens.org.
