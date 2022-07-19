Pokemon players at Hit Point Hobbies

Pokemon players of all ages battled it out on a recent Sunday afternoon at Hit Point Hobbies in Aberdeen. Laura Douglass/The Pilot

Dakota Fry fans out his deck, checking for any last minute substitutions he may want to make before play begins. The pressure is on. This relative newbie to Pokemon is also the gym leader, the highest ranking player as the weekly competition begins.

At a table by the door, 5-year-old Kyren Ebert is prepping his deck of 60 cards with help from his father, Robert.

Kyren Ebert

Kyren Ebert, 5, gets some advice from his father, Robert, on which Pokemon cards to play against his opponent, Bella Ventola. Laura Douglass/The Pilot
Pokemon at Hit Point Hobbies

Vincent Woody, left, and Jessi Lilley trade collectible Pokemon cards. Laura Douglass/The Pilot
Warhammer 40K at Hit Point HObbies

Daniel Banks, left, and T.J. Willcox play Warhammer 40K. Laura Douglass/The Pilot
Warhammer 40K at Hit Point Hobbies

Joseph Coffman, left, admires a highly detailed playing piece held by his Warhammer 40K opponent, Mike Burns. Laura Douglass/The Pilot

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days