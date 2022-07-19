Dakota Fry fans out his deck, checking for any last minute substitutions he may want to make before play begins. The pressure is on. This relative newbie to Pokemon is also the gym leader, the highest ranking player as the weekly competition begins.
At a table by the door, 5-year-old Kyren Ebert is prepping his deck of 60 cards with help from his father, Robert.
“This is better than video games. I’m trying to get him off the tablet,” says Ebert. “He’s learning to read because you have to read the cards, to strategize and work on impulse control. This is also more engaging.”
Nearby, Vincent Woody and Jessi Lilley are negotiating a trade over a few rarer Pokemon cards. Woody describes himself as a longtime collector but only recently began playing. He’s driven from Fayetteville for today’s games.
“I like the interaction,” says Woody. “You can also win even with a budget-friendly deck. It just takes skill. You want to use strategy over pure power.”
Kaycee Koizumi slides into a seat at the far end of a long gaming table. She collected Pokemon cards as a kid. Last year while cleaning out a closet, she discovered an old deck: Sorting it rekindled her interest. She’s since become an avid collector – amassing around 10,000 cards – and plays and trades almost every Sunday afternoon at Hit Point Hobbies, a friendly local game store – known to hobbyists as a FLGS – in historic downtown Aberdeen.
“Pokemon is huge right now,” said John McCaskill, who established the shop in the mid-2000s, between stints in the Middle East. He’s since retired from the National Guard and 30 years as a firefighter to focus on his business.
“I didn’t even carry Pokemon right before COVID. But then like two and half years ago, YouTube influencers started buying these expensive hauls to open online,” McCaskill explains. He estimates he went from selling a box of Pokemon cards a month to several boxes a week.
“And that’s been going on for a couple of years now. We are selling as much as we can get our hands on,” he says.
In fact, according to the Pokemon Company’s website, 9 billion playing cards were printed between March 2021 and March 2022. That’s a major jump over the company’s annual average of 1 billion new cards and was due, primarily, to support the game in the hands of hobby collectors, not speculators trying to cash in on rare cards.
It’s the hands-on interactive gaming that keeps players coming back for more at FLGS.
Bella Ventola was introduced to Pokemon, by her roommate, as a way to pass time during the pandemic. She has since become an active card collector and also plays Pokemon online.
“I like to win,” she laughs, “and this is an affordable hobby. Golf is expensive. For $15 you can buy a Pokemon deck and have fun.”
Jeremy Martinez is Hit Point Hobbies' licensed Pokemon professor, and runs the Sunday afternoon tournaments. He says the game is liked by all ages and is particularly friendly for kids since it is easy to learn.
“The difficulty comes from the players themselves. A more experienced player can do better with less favorable cards. It is a skill and a luck game,” says Martinez.
LFGS typically offer a variety of different games each week in open play formats and also league play.
In Southern Pines, Andrew Vogl recently opened Bazooka Games on Pinehurst Avenue. An Army veteran, he says table top war games like Warhammer 40K are especially popular in the military community.
“I started playing in high school and in the last few years had traveled to some larger events around the country. I realized that the majority of people in the room were veterans. It was a really positive experience,” Vogl says. “It’s a niche hobby. And for the people in it, it’s a lifetime pursuit.”
“In the game, you have some competitiveness, some creativity with building and painting the models and the camaraderie that comes with play,” he adds. “With the Bragg community, there are some mainstay hobby stores. Some specialize in card games or historic models. It is important for people to have a positive outlet. I saw an opportunity for another hobby store (in Moore County) and ran with it.”
Bazooka Games opened July 4, and Vogl and his general manager, Jared Kusz, are still training staff and setting up a regular schedule. Thursday evenings after 5 p.m. is the best time to drop by for a pick-up game of Warhammer 40k, for now.
“We want to be a place where a family can come in and find something for everyone,” Vogl said.
Back in Aberdeen, McCaskill said for a hobby store to be financially viable, you have to think outside the box — the big box stereotypical retail model — that is.
A few years back when an adjacent space became available, Hit Point Hobbies expanded its footprint to add Retro Game Lounge, a video gaming parlor where people can play, buy and/or trade older games. The main store also sells comic books, board games and card packs, plus an entire back room set aside for table top war games.
On a recent Wednesday, league night for Warhammer 40k at Hit Point Hobbies, Joseph Coffman, 13, was carefully positioning his army. Here soldiers make progress in inches, not miles, on a 6-foot by 4-foot battlefield. A typical round runs for three hours, so Coffman has also brought a snack.
“I like strategy games,” he says.
T.J. Willcox is busy with his own army one table over. He first read about the Warhammer online and was intrigued with the models, a motley assortment of science fiction-styled creatures.
“My favorite part is building. It is almost meditative,” Willcox says.
McCaskill agrees. “You’re not just building something that sits on a shelf. It is building a model that will be part of the game. Warhammer also has such a deep story, a huge history in its fantasy sci-fi universe, and that is what pulls people in.
“You can read the whole history of your army, then build and paint the models. It is a complete hobby in to itself,” he adds, “and it just keeps growing in popularity.”
