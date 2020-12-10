Back in May 1957, members of Aberdeen High School graduating class donated a sign for their school, located on U.S. 1.
“The school had formerly served as an elementary school, but was converted to the high school in 1949,” says Harriet Sloan, curator of the Aberdeen High School Museum, which is housed in the Union Station Depot in downtown Aberdeen. “Students then attended the new Pinecrest High School.”
Elementary students continued to attend the school on the site. The sign was then changed to read Aberdeen Elementary School.
When the new Aberdeen Elementary School opened on N.C. 5, the Moore County Board of Education agreed to permit Robbie Farrell, the mayor of Aberdeen, a 1966 graduate of AHS, and James Edwards, a member of the class of 1956, to remove the sign and transport it to the museum.
“Cliff Feather, a member of the class of 1957, arranged to have the sign restored by a company in Raleigh,” says Sloan. “He took the sign to Raleigh, contacted members of the graduating class of 1957, along with other AHS graduates and friends, to help with the funding of the restoration.”
Feather brought the restored sign back to Aberdeen on Nov. 10.
Sloan met with Christian Haas, a member of the downtown planning committee, to obtain approval and permission to display the sign. Haas agreed to get the necessary permits to allow the installation of the sign on the town-owned building and offered suggestions for the placing of the sign.
The sign was installed by Rickie Bostick, Landon Bostick and Bill Owen, of Sandhills Signs, on Monday, Nov. 23.
“The newly renovated sign is dedicated in memory of our deceased classmates — Hugh Aldrich, Kenneth Carrington, Dan Currie, Louise Prevatte Eckersley, Carol Jean Kearns, Elizabeth Mather, Matthew Mills, John Morton, Shirley Baldwin Oldham, Billy Styers, Jim Taylor, Cecil Thomas and Berk Tulloch,” says Sloan.
