Everything can’t be all mysteries and romance. Historical fiction is also a good choice for summer reading.
The Social Graces
By Renee Rosen
Berkley
For some reason, the Gilded Age seems to be a popular time period for novelists lately. I loved this book, a fictionalized account of the lives of Alva Vanderbilt and Caroline Astor, the society hostess with the mostest of that time.
If Mrs. Astor accepted you, the rest of society would as well. If she refused to receive you, no one else would.
Alva Vanderbilt, although married into an extremely wealthy family, has been ostracized by Mrs. Astor, mainly because the Vanderbilts are “new money.”
These “old money” families were the equivalent of what royalty was in England. Their activities were scrutinized much like folks today like to read about William and Kate or Harry and Meghan.
A lot of the book speaks to the mores and social direction of the time. Women were expected to behave a certain way, while the men did pretty much what they wanted, if you get my drift. Not many options available.
But toward the end of the book, which covers a time period of about 30 years, readers will notice a change in how the women (and their husbands) view themselves.
Rosen did a lot of research in order to make these characters come to life.
The Last Night
By Karen White
Berkley
Karen White does a bit of a turn with her latest book, which is set mostly in London (with a few mentions of the southern U.S., where most of her books are set).
In 1939, Eva Harlow and Precious Dubose, an American, are fashion models in London. Eva falls in love with Graham St. John, a pilot and aristocrat. Everything seems perfect until the Blitz, after which Eva gets involved with a spy and espionage. What happens to Eva and Precious as the war continues changes their lives in ways they never expected.
In 2019, Maddie Warner, an American journalist, travels to interview Precious about her life as a fashion model. Maddie has discovered that she is a very distant relative as well. She also rediscovers Colin, a man she knew when attending university in England. He is a sort of nephew to Precious and is concerned with the older woman’s health. Maddie and Precious find a real connection, and bit by bit, the real story of Precious and Eva is revealed.
White weaves all of the pieces together in such a way that readers will not want to put this book down until the last page is turned.
Rhapsody
By Mitchell James Kaplan
Gallery Books
This historical novel, set in the Jazz Age, explores the relationship between George Gershwin and Kay Swift. Gershwin’s name is familiar as a composer of many songs and Broadway shows. Swift is also a talented songwriter, and her association with Gershwin gets her noticed.
For 10 years, the two carried on an affair in spite of the fact that she was married and in her own way, loyal to her husband.
I enjoyed this book immensely because of the story, but also because I learned things I didn’t know.
Contact Faye Dasen at (910) 693-2475 or fdasen@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.