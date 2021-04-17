There have been a great many historical novels published over the past few months. If you enjoy that genre, you’ll like these.
The Last Tiara
By M.J. Rose
Blue Box Press
This historical thriller bounces back and forth from Russia in 1915 and the United States in 1948.
Sophia Moon never told her daughter, Isobelle, much at all about her life in Russia. When Sophia is hit by a car on a New York Street, Isobelle discovers a silver tiara, with the jewels removed, hidden in their apartment.
Isobelle begins to research the tiara with the help of a local jeweler, who is also a member of a covert international organization whose mission is to return lost or stolen antiques, jewels and artwork to their original owners.
Isobelle doesn’t know if she can trust her new friend, but doesn’t see that she has much choice.
The story of Sophia’s early life is revealed as Isobelle tries to solve the mystery of the tiara. How did her mother end up with it and who did it belong to in the first place?
There is a nice surprise thrown in at the end for good measure.
The Diabolical Bones
By Bella Ellis
Berkley
The Bronte sisters, Anne, Emily and Charlotte, are busy with their own literary pursuits, both poetry and the idea of writing a novel. But since that doesn’t keep them busy enough, they’ve started their own little detective agency.
When their housekeeper shares the news that a set of old bones has been found bricked up inside Scar Top House, nothing will do but that the sisters look into it at the request of Liston Bradshaw. They aren’t afraid of the rumors that Liston’s father, Clifton Bradshaw, owner of the house, has sold his should to the devil (although he is a hard man).
It seems pretty cut-and-dry since the skeleton was found in Bradshaw’s house, but the young women are nothing if not thorough in their quest.
Ellis does a great job of giving the historical facts about the Bronte family good play, alternating chapters among the sisters.
The Women of Chateau Lafayette
By Stephanie Dray
Berkley
This historical saga crosses the years from 1774 to 1914 to 1940, following the story of Chateau Lafayette, which in 1774 was the home of Adrienne Lafayette and her husband, the Marquis deLafayette, who played a big part in the fight for American independence.
Of course, I am well aware of Lafayette’s involvement in our Revolutionary War, but I learned a lot about him and his wife, who, like her husband, was courageous.
Beatrice Chanler, a New York socialite visits France, where she sees the devastation already wrought by World War I. She tries to convince the powers-that-be in America that the U.S. needs to get in the war.
In 1940, World War II finds Marthe Simone acting as a French teacher at the castle, which is now an orphanage.
Although, I enjoyed the history behind the story, parts of it moved a little slowly. If you are a history buff, you’ll find that part intriguing.
The Invisible Woman
By Erika Robuck
Berkley
This historical novel is based on the true story of Virginia Hall, a young American woman who risked her life during France in World War II as a spy for the Allies.
She loved the country of France, having spent time there as a youngster, and nothing her mother could say prevented Virginia from getting involved.
Virginia was part of a network of spys with false papers, staying with local families and communicating with England via radio to arrange for planes to drop supplies for the network as well as the locals.
There’s lots of action happening in this book, and I learned a lot about what happened behind the scenes in World War II France.
The Last Garden in England
By Julia Kelly
Gallery Books
I loved this book from start to finish! Set in England in 1907, 1944 and the present day, the unifying theme is the gardens at Highbury House.
In 1907, Venetia Smith, a garden designer, is hired by the the new owners of the house in create a series of gardens. Her designs boggle the mind and include flowers and plants of all kinds.
During World War II, Highbury House is serving as a convalescent hospital as well as housing the family members. Keeping up the gardens is a secondary affair, but Beth Pedley, who is working as a land girl at a local farm, shows an interest, Diana Symonds, mistress of the house, allows her to have run of the gardens.
And in the present, Emma Lovett, whose passion it is to bring old gardens to life, is hired by Sydney and Andrew to do just that at Highbury House. The couple purchased the house from her parents as they can no longer afford to keep it up. Emma is determined to stay as close to Venetia’s original design as possible, and as Sydney goes through family papers, she eventually finds the actual plans.
As we weave back and forth among these stories, we learn of several secrets that have been kept for all of those years, and follow the three women through their challenges with romance.
