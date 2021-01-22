Eli’s Promise
By Ronald H. Balson
St. Martin’s Press
This wonderful historical novel tells the story of Eli Rosen and his relentless pursuit of the truth.
The story begins in 1939 in Poland, where Eli’s company is “appropriated” and given to a man named Maximilian Poleski. Poleski is known as a profiteer who doesn’t care about people, only money. He knows that in order to make money with the business, he will need to keep Eli around to manage it. He promises to keep Eli, his wife, Esther, and their son safe.
Fast forward to 1946, Eli and his son have been sent to a displaced persons camp in Germany, which is occupied by the Americans. Eli, who doesn’t really know what happened to Esther, finally decides to try and get visas for himself and his son in order to go to America.
The story moves forward to 1965, as Eli goes to Chicago in search of answers and justice for Esther.
I learned some things about how things were in Poland during World War II. In addition to being well-written, the book is informative.
The Grim Reader
By Kate Carlisle
Berkley Publishing Group
Brooklyn Wainwright is excited to attend Dharma’s first book festival with her new husband, Derek. Her mother, Rebecca, is in charge. She has tapped Brooklyn to have a booth doing rare book appraisals since she is an expert book restorer in San Francisco. Rebecca and Meg, Derek’s mother, are hosting a booth where they plan to read palms and tarot cards.
At a festival committee meeting, it becomes obvious that one of the local businessmen isn’t happy with Rebecca’s plans, and doesn’t hesitate to show it. Before it’s over, Rebecca has received personal threats and one of the committee members (who was supposed to be overseeing the bank account) is dead. And most of the money has been removed from the account.
Brooklyn and Derek step up to investigate because there is no way they will let Rebecca take the fall for murder or embezzlement.
I enjoyed this cozy mystery.
Death of a Wandering Wolf
By Julia Buckley
Berkley Publishing Group
Hana Keller usually works at her family’s Hungarian Tea House, but on a day off, she hits the jackpot at a local yard sale.
Hana collects porcelain tea cups, but when she spots a wolf figurine that she knows is rare and valuable, she is even nice enough to tell the seller that it’s worth more. He says that he received the wolf from someone he doesn’t trust and just wants to get rid of it.
Hana buys it, and to her surprise, finds a tiny microchip on the bottom. Erik, her boyfriend, is a detective, and determines that the chip is a tracking device. The two go back to the house only to find the seller dead.
Hana and Erik follow the clues in order to find the murderer and the secret of the wolf.
A cozy mystery with twists and turns galore.
The Last Curtain Call
By Juliet Blackwell
Berkley Publishing Group
Mel Turner is excited to try and renovate the Crockett Theatre, an old art deco movie theater in San Francisco. Turner Construction, which Mel co-owns with her dad, has its work cut out for it though.
There’s a cool Wurlitzer organ plus a bunch of ghosts to deal with as well as squatters who have been living in the building for a while. Most are artists, and Mel decides to let them stay for now.
When Isadora Sepety turns up dead in the orchestra pit, the police investigate. Meanwhile Mel discovers that the theater’s former owner died under mysterious conditions. Maybe that’s why she sees a ghost in her own attic that looks as though she belongs in that era.
This book is part of the Haunted Home Renovation mystery series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.