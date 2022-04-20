For those who are looking for some good historical fiction, some of these might be suitable.
“Defending Britta Stein,” by Ronald H. Balston,was published by St. Martin’s Press late last year.
Attorney Catherine Lockhart, an attorney, and her husband, Liam Taggert, a private investigator are the protagonists in this story that showcases the unity and bravery of the Danish people in saving most of their population of Jews during World War II.
Set in Chicago, the book centers on restaurateur Ole Henryks, who owns The Melancholy Dane, a popular eating spot on the North Side of Chicago. The Danish community is honoring him for his self-professed bravery and heroism during World War II when he claims to have ferried the Jews to Sweden and to safety.
But after someone spray-paints defamatory words on the walls of his restaurant, he installs a video camera and catches Britta Stein, a tiny 92-year-old woman, in the act. She is arrested, and he decides to sue her for defamation to restore his good name.
But Britta claims that what she wrote is all true, which is a defense to the defamation accusation. Her granddaughter Emma, hires Catherine who meets with Britta and agrees to take the case.
Britta tells her story, along with all of the Danish history and background, which is really interesting. While Catherine is hearing the story, Liam goes to Denmark to see if he can confirm Britta’s version of events in time for the trial, which, due to their ages, is being rushed through the courts.
This is a wonderful historical novel that gives readers a look at a part of World War II that they might not know about.
Posy Lovell is the author of “The Kew Garden Girls,” which came out in paperback last year from G.P. Putnam’s Sons.
This novel, set in World War I era London, features the story of 35 year old Louisa Taylor and 16 year old Ivy Adams, who are hired to work at Kew Gardens to replace men who have gone to war.
As it happens, both are quietly members of the women’s suffrage movement, but a break occurs between them when Louisa shames Bernie, a pacifist co-worker as part of the “white feather” campaign. He loses his job, and Ivy helps him go into hiding.
Eventually the young women join forces again to campaign for equal wages for the women gardeners.
This historical novel is hard to put down.
The next novel, “Bloomsbury Girls,” by Natalie Jenner, takes readers back to post World War II London. This book is a publication of St. Martin’s Press.
Bloomsbury Books is a bookstore that sells both new and rare books. Things haven’t changed in 100 years, and the current manager has no plans to “mess with success.”
Enter Vivien Lowry, whose fiancé was killed in the war; Grace Perkins, who has been struggling to support her husband and two boys since her husband’s breakdown after the war; and Evie Stone, a member of the first class of female students from Cambridge allowed to earn a degree, she is working at the store while she makes future plans.
As a bonus, the three interact with such literary lights as Daphne du Maurier, Ellen Doubleday, Samuel Beckett and more.
A wonderful read.
Jenner wrote popular book “The Jane Austen Society.”
“The Paris Bookseller,” by Kerri Maher (published by Penguin Random House), is another historical fiction book I really like.
It’s the story of how a humble bookseller fought the odds to bring one of the most important books of the 20th century to the world.
In Paris in 1919, young American Sylvia Beach opens Shakespeare and Company, not realizing that the store will eventually become a second home for writers of the 20th century such as Hemingway and James Joyce. When Joyce’s novel “Ulysses” is deemed too controversial to publish, Sylvia takes a risk. It’s more of a success that anyone ever expected, but in the long haul, what are the effects on Sylvia’s life and the store?
Faye Dasen is the former features editor of The Pilot. She has been writing a book column for the paper since 1992.
