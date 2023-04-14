You may have thought about organizing and digitizing your four old photograph albums, but you just haven’t had the time to do that in your busy days. Now imagine you have perhaps 70,000 photographs plus thousands of documents to digitize and all you have is a spreadsheet.
That has been the dilemma for the Moore County Historical Association (MCHA), which has a large collection of artifacts stored in several locations. Dedicated volunteers have cataloged and scanned a small portion of the holdings in their free time. One volunteer, Becky Keith, learned how to read the 300-year-old documents and proceeded get them documented; however, they still ended up in the Shaw House attic.
The association has found a solution to this dilemma in the form of an enthusiastic, trained archivist who just happens to live locally. Her name is Ariel Matthews, and she holds a masters degree in library science from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.
She has been working as an archivist technician at the Tufts Archives the past year, and is a citizen archivist for the National Archives. Matthews will compile all the Historical Association’s documents and place them in a new climate-controlled storage room at First Bank in Southern Pines. Over 20 years ago, Bill Samuels, a Southern Pines bank executive, allowed the association to store photographs in the bank’s safety deposit vault. As the collection grew when photo collections were donated, the late Johnny Burns, also a local executive, provided storage space in the basement. With the help of Matthews, the association was able to obtain a climate-controlled space through Andrew Lyons, today’s local First Bank city executive.
Matthew’s goal will be to complete a catalog of the archival holdings and enter the information into special software used by museums world-wide. This will allow public access to the resources for the first time. She will also be involved with grant writing to fund the sustainability of the Association’s archives.
All of this is the next step for the association, whose ongoing mission statement is to collect, preserve and share the rich historical legacy of the towns, cities and surroundings of Moore County.
