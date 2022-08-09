The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution presented Eagle Scouts, Charlie Hill and Sam Wicker, with recognitions for their Eagle Scout rank. Pictured from left to right are Steven Lawerence, Charlie Hill, Sam Wicker and Bruce Fensley.
In a joint ceremony, Charlie Hill and Sam Wicker, received their Eagle Scout award in a Court of Honor ceremony on Sunday, July 31, held at the West End Scout Lodge. The boys began scouting at this lodge with Pack 98 in first grade with Cub Scouts and continued through the Boy Scout ranks.
Hill’s Eagle Scout project focused on an historic church located on Bethesda Avenue, in Aberdeen, Old Faith Presbyterian Church. The church was constructed in 1894, and is thought to be the oldest African- American church in Moore County. Next to the church is a partially wooded lot with a small cemetery containing the graves of Abram Blue (1800-1889) and several early members of the congregation. Hill’s project included cleaning up the grave area as well as installing four iron corner pieces to demarcate the cemetery. His mentors for this project were Dr. David Hudson, David Keith and Jim Ransdell.
For his Eagle Scout project, Wicker worked with a local animal rescue facility, Caring Hearts for Canines, to construct a shelter to help provide shade in the puppy area. Caring Hearts for Canines was founding in 2014, by Jennifer Johnston Chopping, to save dogs from high-kill shelters. Sharon Manies, Pinecrest High School animal science teacher and former volunteer for the shelter served as an advisor and mentor for this project along with David Wicker, Robert Edwards and Rev. Jerry Wilson.
During the ceremony, special recognitions were presented by The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, Marine Corps League and Vietnam Veterans of America. Rep. Jamie Boles presented both scouts with an American flag that had flown over the NC Legislative Building, as well as certificates on behalf of the governor and the state.
Boy Scout Troop 98 is led by Scoutmaster Russell Klemm. Past cub and scout leaders include Kevin Booker, Jason Joyce, Daryll Parsons, Jim Douglass and Mike Gunther.
