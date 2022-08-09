Eagle Scouts

The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution presented Eagle Scouts, Charlie Hill and Sam Wicker, with recognitions for their Eagle Scout rank. Pictured from left to right are Steven Lawerence, Charlie Hill, Sam Wicker and Bruce Fensley.

In a joint ceremony, Charlie Hill and Sam Wicker, received their Eagle Scout award in a Court of Honor ceremony on Sunday, July 31, held at the West End Scout Lodge. The boys began scouting at this lodge with Pack 98 in first grade with Cub Scouts and continued through the Boy Scout ranks.

Hill’s Eagle Scout project focused on an historic church located on Bethesda Avenue, in Aberdeen, Old Faith Presbyterian Church. The church was constructed in 1894, and is thought to be the oldest African- American church in Moore County. Next to the church is a partially wooded lot with a small cemetery containing the graves of Abram Blue (1800-1889) and several early members of the congregation. Hill’s project included cleaning up the grave area as well as installing four iron corner pieces to demarcate the cemetery. His mentors for this project were Dr. David Hudson, David Keith and Jim Ransdell.

