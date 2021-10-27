Poetry fills the air as two award-winning poets return to read from their new works on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Weymouth Center welcomes home two Writers-in-Residence program alums, Kimberly L. Becker and Allison Adelle Hedge Coke, at 5:30 p.m. in the Great Room.
Becker, a Pushcart nominee, currently lives in North Dakota yet still calls the mountains of North Carolina home. She reads from her fourth poetry collection released earlier this year.
“‘Flight’ takes its shape from the Cherokee ceremony for the dead with opposing yet balancing movements of remembrance and release. ‘Flight’ honors the past then, let’s go in order to seek peace in the present. From grief can come gratitude for ordinary moments — and the opportunity to heal from heartbreak,” according to publisher MadHat Press.
Hedge Coke, an American Book Award winner and Fulbright scholar who grew up working fields, factories, horses, and waters in North Carolina, reads from her forthcoming book, “Look at This Blue.” This book-length poem is described by Coffee House Press as “permeated by truths about what we have lost and have yet to lose. It interweaves elegy, indictment, and hope into a love letter to California, while it examines America’s genocidal past and present to warn of a future threatened by mass extinction and climate peril.”
Becker has held grants from Maryland, North Carolina and New Jersey and residencies at Hambidge and Wildacres. Her reading venues include Busboys and Poets, and The National Museum of the American Indian, Washington, D.C. She’s also served as mentor for PEN America's Prison Writing and AWP’s Writer to Writer programs.
Hedge Coke is a UC Riverside Distinguished Professor. Her 2021 honors include Texas Institute of Letters induction and the AWP George Garrett Award, the highest national award for service to literature in North America.
Both authors are available to sign books after the reading. The program is free and open to the public.
“Please arrive in time to be seated prior to 5:30,” says a spokesman. “Attendance is limited. See weymouthcenter.org for our most recent COVID-19 protocols and requirements.”
Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines and is home to the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame.
