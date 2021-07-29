On June 17, Sandhills Community College’s College and Career Readiness department held its 2021 High School Equivalency Graduation Commencement ceremony for students who earned their GED or HiSET diploma during the 2020-2021 program year. Forty-five graduates were recognized, and more than 25 were in attendance. The ceremony was led by Nicole Worley, director of College and Career Readiness, and Yvonne Petersen, chief HSE examiner, and LEIS coordinator, assisted by Isabel Cain, Beckie Kimbrell and Deb Sikes, CCR coordinators. Music was provided by Sandhills Adult and Teen Challenge band and choir, and the invocation was led by Sal DiBianca, director of Sandhills Adult and Teen Challenge. The guest speaker was Dr. Ann Turner, local veterinarian and owner of Small Animal Emergency Services in Vass. Turner inspired the graduates with her own experience as a GED recipient before going on to earn her veterinary degree. Turner is also a recent gold medal recipient in the U.S. Dressage Federation. All graduates received a $250 Sandhills Community College scholarship to be used within one year of completion to be used for a curriculum or continuing education course. Nominees for the National Adult Education Honor Society were recognized. They are: Yasmin Aponte, Shalonda Campbell, Alima Darboe, Crystal Dills, Zoe George, Maria Lopez-Nunez and Mary Ann Smith. Two outstanding graduates were awarded the Sam and Hazel Petty Scholarship award. Jalea Johnson was presented the Moore County award by her instructor Denice Bills. Yasmin Aponte was presented the Hoke County award by her instructor Belinda McFerrin.

Photos were taken by Ashley and Mackenzie Seace, who volunteered their time and talent to capture the evening’s events. High school equivalency classes are free, offered days and evenings, in person and online in both Moore and Hoke counties.

For more information visit sandhills.edu/ccr or contact Beckie Kimbrell at kimbrellr@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3779 (main campus); Isabel Cain at cainm@sandhills.edu or (910) 246-4975 (the Robbins Center and English Language Acquisition classes) or Deb Sikes at sikesd@sandhills.edu or (910) 848-4300 (for Hoke County).

