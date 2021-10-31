Halloween’s for dressing up
Ghosts and goblins take a sup
Of witches brew
Wouldn’t you
Chug-a-lug a latte pumpkin?
City folk and country bumpkins
Double down on Starbucks’ line
Shell out $4 and .99
Because it’s cool.
(Drool).
Still in the mood
For threads and food?
Let’s explore
Some more.
Donald Trump, costumed as POTUS in shiny blue suit and low-hanging red tie, eats Kentucky fried bat wings while Melania nibbles Gen. Tso’s toes and Barron, approaching NBA proportions, enjoys his first high-ball — “virgin” of course.
Rudy Giuliani hardly needs costume or makeup, except for a toupee, to resemble Count Chocula. On his arm, the brunette bombshell Lady Clairol, dripping glamour. All things considered, Rudy G. might dine on crow.
Over at his Rehoboth Beach digs, the present president is Biden’ his time, dis-Pence-ing Hershey kisses to trick-or-treaters while Major, the resident German shepherd, prefers to nibble on the Secret Service. Given the snide remarks about the president’s somnambulism, Joe better ditch that pajama costume.
Too bad First Lady Jill couldn’t make the party. Last seen hopping a bulletproof broomstick over to Northern Virginia Community College where she moonlights, teaching English Composition Readiness II to students who survived English Composition Readiness I. Otherwise, she’s a natural for Glinda, the beautiful blonde Good Witch from in “The Wizard of Oz.”
Ever wonder what the “P” in VP Kamala Harris stands for? Pantsuit! She has dozens, same style, assorted colors. Which for Halloween? Black, of course, with orange satin cuffs and lapels, prompting Dr. Freud to ask, “Who’s wearing the pants in Washington?”
Newsmaker Britney Spears borrowed a costume from King Lear’s daughters, all horribly maligned and mismanaged by their authoritarian father. Shakespeare’s solution, as usual … grim.
Her name: Mayim Bialik
Her face you may not know
She took the place of Alex
On “Jeopardy!” the show.
This Halloween she’ll be at home
Staying out of trouble,
Guessing all the answers for
Brain-teaser Daily Doubles.
A few clicks away …
Every owner of a remote control knows CNN’s Wolf Blitzer by name, face, voice, attitude. His hyperbole blossoms at the slightest hint of scandal, disaster, emergency, treachery — a benevolent bobble-headed ambulance-chaser. But for Halloween, viewers will see Wolf’s bespeckled face peeking out from a costume made of sheepskin.
Get it? Wolf in sheep’s clothing!
Those super-realistic latex masks born of Nixon and Elvis have crossed the pond as Prince Harry and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose hair is a fright wig itself.
The Brits celebrate Halloween on a smaller scale, literally. Instead of pumpkins, they eviscerate bitter turnips for lanterns, costume their kids as teapots. Duchess Meghan Markle, however, has rented a wrecking-ball costume.
Elon Musk, the multizillionaire behind SpaceX, will NOT don an astronaut suit on the 31st. In fact, landlubber Musk refuses to blast off for any destination save the moon or Mars. Instead, bring on the curly wigs and swords for the obvious: Elon Musk-a-Teer.
Say it isn’t so — but it is. COVID-19 has inspired costumes and masks, the sickest being a spiky virus globe that fits over the head. Less offensive: white or black surgical face masks decorated with shark teeth or painted lips.
A generation has passed since bars and beers adopted and adapted the adult Halloween. Nothing cuter than a barmaid in pointy black hat and fishnet hose serving up brews. Remember Elvira, 1980s spokeswitch for Coors Light? More recently, Bud Zero’s ambiguous “This witch needs beer before any hocus pocus” slogan on T-shirts caused an outcry from the dirty-minded.
No comment.
News you can use: Website Eat This, Not That surveyed all 50 states for their favorite Halloween candy. North Carolina fell in the crowded Twix column. Elsewhere, classic Hershey miniatures fell to Jolly Rancher, Skittles, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Big bags of cheap no-name brand candy won’t fool even the youngest ghost or skeleton, cowboy or princess. Halloween is for putting your money where your mouth is — and enjoying the once-a-year sugar high.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
