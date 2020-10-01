The Sunrise Virtual Theater is now showing the new documentary “Herb Alpert Is …,” which profiles the artist, now 85, mostly from the perspective of colleagues like Questlove, Sting and Bill Moyers. In their words, the shy, unassuming trumpeter is a musical, artistic and philanthropic heavyweight.
Herb Alpert was a shy third-grader when his music appreciation teacher arranged instruments on a table and encouraged her students to experiment. The 8-year-old picked up a trumpet and effectively found his voice.
In 1962 he co-founded the indie label, A and M Records with business partner, Jerry Moss, which introduced artists as varied as Carole King, Cat Stevens, The Carpenters, Janet Jackson, Peter Frampton, Joe Cocker, Quincy Jones, Sergio Mendes and The Police. A and M would go on to become one of the most successful independent labels in history.
In 1966, Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass outsold the Beatles two to one. Between 1966 and 2014, the musician, who wed Dixieland and mariachi styles with jazz and pop, won nine Grammys, a testament to his virtuosity and enduring appeal.
In 2012 he received a National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama. His work as an abstract painter and sculptor has been shown worldwide. Through the Herb Alpert Foundation, he has given significant philanthropic support of educational programs in the arts nationwide, from the Harlem School of the Arts and Los Angeles City College to CalArts and UCLA.
The documentary will be available for streaming through the Sunrise Virtual Theater from Oct. 2-22. Group/family viewing tickets are $12 for a three-day pass. Visit www.SunriseTheater.com to access the film so that a portion of the ticket price will support the Sunrise Theater.
For more information about the Sunrise Virtual Theater and the other movies offered, visit SunriseTheater.com or email questions to information@SunriseTheater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.