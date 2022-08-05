The 16th annual Stuff the Bus event will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Staples in Aberdeen.
Community support is needed to ensure that all children have the necessary tools to succeed.
Volunteers are also needed to hand out school supply wish lists and to collect donations on Aug. 20-21, at Staples. To find out what shifts are available for volunteers, contact jackie@moorebuddiesmentoring.com.
This annual school supply drive is sponsored by The Care Group Inc. and United Way of Moore County in partnership with Moore County Schools; 100 percent of all supplies donated to Stuff the Bus are distributed to Moore County Schools and Moore Buddies Mentoring students. Additional sponsors include Olmsted Village Dental Care, of Pinehurst, FirstHealth Fitness Center and Southern Pines Growler Co.
Donations of school supplies may also be dropped off anytime at The Care Group’s main office, 575 SE Broad St., Unit 10, Southern Pines, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m, and Fridays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
