On Sept. 18, compatriots of the Sandhills SAR Chapter awarded Richard and Becky Hallman, of Southern Pines, the SAR Certificate of Commendation in recognition of their exemplary display of the flag of the United States.
Richard Hallman is a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran, who received the Bronze Star Medal during his service 1965 through 1967. After his military service, he held positions at the Xerox Corporation for 28 years, and later the Boeing Corporation before retiring.
Motivation to create this beautiful patriotic flag display resulted from a condolence gesture from close neighbor Nancy Jacobs.
When Becky Hallman’s son, Mark, was tragically killed in an auto accident, Jacobs presented them with a large American flag that she received for her husband’s World War II service. She said that it would warm her heart to see that flag flying free. Richard also wanted to honor the memories of his U.S. Army buddies who were lost in Vietnam.
“The beautiful American flag flying at the Hallman home provides them and their neighbors with heartfelt remembrances of family and fallen military heroes,” says a spokesman.
For more information about the Sandhills SAR Chapter, visit www.sandhillssar.org and Sandhills SAR Chapter on Facebook. For membership information, contact Sandhills SAR Chapter Registrar Jack Laflin at laflin47@gmail.com.
