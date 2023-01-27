The annual Heart ‘n Soul of Jazz returns to the local music scene after a two-year hiatus. Don’t wait to get your tickets. Even with changing the venue and expanding to two nights, the commitment to quality music and a good time remains.
As a fundraiser for the Arts Council of Moore County and co-presented by the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center at Sandhills Community College, Heart ‘n Soul of Jazz will present a free concert on Fri., Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. with the SCC Jazz Band, directed by Dr. Larry Arnold. This group is a traditional big band with 15-plus volunteer musicians from Moore County and beyond.
The concert on Sat., Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m., features the Triangle Youth Jazz Ensemble opening for Dr. Gregg Gelb and the Heart of Carolina Jazz Orchestra, starring Grammy-nominated singer Clint Holmes and featuring the Christian Tamburr Trio.
Tickets for the Feb. 11 concert are on sale now and may be purchased at the Arts Council offices, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, by calling (910) 692-2787 or online at www.TicketMeSandhills.com.
Heart ’n Soul of Jazz is made possible through additional support by Katherine and Bryant Bozarth, Duke Energy, Durant Holler, and Linnea Lockwood & Richard Norland. For more information, visit MooreArt.org.
