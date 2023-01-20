For 37 years, the Arts Council of Moore County has presented many nights of unparalleled music experiences with its fundraiser Heart ‘n Soul of Jazz. The event returns this year with a change in venue and format, a new presenting partner in Sandhills Community College’s BPAC, but the quality of artists remains the same.
Heart ‘n Soul of Jazz 2023 will feature a free concert on Friday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m., with Dr. Larry Arnold directing the Sandhills Community College’s Jazz Band.
This will be followed by a ticketed concert on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m., with the award-winning Triangle Youth Jazz Ensemble opening for Grammy-nominated singer Clint Holmes and the Christian Tamburr Trio performing with the Heart of Carolina Jazz Orchestra, directed by Dr. Gregg Gelb. Both concerts will be presented in Owens Auditorium at BPAC, on the Sandhills Community College campus, 3395 Airport Road, in Southern Pines.
Created in 1986 as a benefit for the Arts Council’s many visual, performing and youth arts programs, Heart ‘n Soul of Jazz has raised over $330,000. The major sponsors that make the return of Heart ‘n Soul of Jazz possible this year are Katherine and Bryant Bozarth, Duke Energy, Durant Holler, and Linnea Lockwood and Richard Norland.
Many unforgettable experiences have occurred at Heart ‘n Soul of Jazz over the years. Legends have graced its stage, including Shirley Horn, John Pizzarelli, Ellis Marsalis, Milt Jackson and Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
Future legends, such as Karrin Allyson, Nicholas Payton and Tierney Sutton, have brought a new vibe to the event. Heart ‘n Soul has has also created a stir offstage, including a conga line snaking through the audience, a marriage proposal, a visit from a movie star (Molly Ringwald) and the opportunity to help some great New Orleans jazz musicians recover after hurricane Katrina.
While tickets are not required for the Feb. 10 concert, tickets for the Feb. 11 concert are on sale now. Tickets range from $35 to $69; purchase at the Arts Council offices, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, call (910) 692-2787, or at www.TicketMeSandhills.com.
