Opportunities to begin or advance your career in health care through Sandhills Community College Continuing Education Career Training division abound this August. A great career in the health care industry doesn’t need to take years of schooling and a debt that will take decades to pay off. Most programs can be completed in as quickly as four months.
Online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live, and students interact in real-time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone or typing in a chat window. Assignments or projects are submitted through email. Hybrid classes are a combination of online and face-to-face instruction.
In “Community Health Worker,” students will become certified as a Community Health Worker (CHW) in North Carolina. Students are prepared to find employment in a variety of health care and community settings such as health departments, hospitals, federally qualified health centers, clinics, and faith-based organizations. Upon completion of this training students will be eligible for listing as an NC Certified Community Health Worker.
Held Tuesdays-Thursdays, Aug. 24-Dec. 16, from 9 a.m.-noon, “Community Health Worker” will cost $185. A second class will be offered online, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 24-Dec. 16, from 6-9 p.m.
In “EKG Technician,” students will learn the required skills to become a certified EKG technician and work in a variety of health care settings. Topics include cardiac anatomy and physiology, cardiac cycle, EKG strip analysis, 12 lead EKG, and EKG procedures. This class prepares students for the EKG certification with ASPT.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 23-Dec. 15, from 6-9 p.m., “EKG Technician” will cost $185 plus the cost of text. A second class will be held online, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 24-Dec. 16, from 6-9 p.m.
In “Central Sterile Processing,” students will learn the primary responsibilities of a central sterile technician and the practical applications of concepts and procedures. Students will explore preparation, storage, distribution of instruments, supplies, and equipment, quality assurance and inventory management. Upon completion, students will be able to apply the principles of sterilization and disinfection in the workplace, as well as the principles of distribution of instruments and supplies. This class prepares students for the Sterile Processing Technician certification. A drug screen, background check, and current immunizations are required for registration. Email perrys@sandhills.edu for a complete list of program requirements.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 23-Dec. 15, from 6-9 p.m., the hybrid class “Central Sterile Processing” will cost $205.50 plus the cost of text.
In “Nurse Aide Level 1,” students will prepare to work as a nurse aide under the supervision of licensed health care professionals by performing hands-on patient care. Successful completion prepares students for the State Board examination for NC NA Registry listing. Email perrys@sandhills.edu for a complete list of program requirements Contact Jenell Powell at (910) 695-3965 for enrollment approval.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 16-Dec. 13, with lab from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., and clinical 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., the hybrid class “Nurse Aide Level 1” will cost $205.50 plus the cost of the course pack.
Medical administrative assistants are valuable members of a health care team handling a broad range of duties. In “Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA)” students will learn patient registration, telephone, scheduling, medical records, accounts receivable, data entry and medical claims. Students will prepare for the Certified Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA) national certification exam offered by the National Healthcareer Association (NHA). An externship shadowing opportunity is available for a limited number of applicants. To apply, contact Sandy Perry, perrys@sandhills.edu.
Held on Mondays (classroom) and Wednesdays (online), Aug. 23-Dec. 15, from 6-9 p.m., “Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA)” will cost is $255 plus the cost of text. A second class will be offered online, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 24-Dec. 16, from 6-9 p.m.
In “Pharmacy Technician,” students will prepare for the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam and entry-level employment. Topics include technical procedures for preparing and dispensing prescriptions, packaging and labeling, controlled substance procedures, inventory control, pharmacy calculations and over-the-counter drugs. Upon completion, students will be able to perform basic supervised dispensing techniques in a community pharmacy setting. The prerequisite for this class is WorkKeys Math Level 3.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 24-Dec. 16, from 6-9:30 p.m., “Pharmacy Technician” will cost $185 plus the cost of text. A second class will be offered online, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 24-Dec. 16, from 6-9:30 p.m.
In “Phlebotomy Technician and Clinical Rotation,” students will learn the skills necessary to draw blood specimens in various health care settings and blood donation centers. Topics include venipuncture, specimen handling, record-keeping and the health care profession. A Work Keys Reading for Information test, drug screening, background check and current immunizations are required for registration.
Email perrys@sandhills.edu for a complete list of program requirements.
Held Tuesdays (online) and Thursdays (classroom), Aug. 19-Dec. 16, with clinicals Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-4:40 p.m., and one Saturday classroom, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., the hybrid class “Phlebotomy Technician and Clinical Rotation” will cost $205.50 plus the cost of text.
Complete training to be a nurse aid in less than a semester at the Hoke Center this August. In “Nurse Aide Level 1,” students will prepare to work as a nurse aide under the supervision of licensed health care professionals by performing hands-on patient care. Successful completion prepares students for the State Board examination for NC NA Registry listing. Email perrys@sandhills.edu for a complete list of program requirements Contact Jenell Powell at (910) 695-3965 for enrollment approval.
Held on Mondays-Thursdays, Aug. 16-Oct 8, with lab from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and clinical 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., the hybrid class “Nurse Aide Level 1” will cost $205.50 plus the cost of the course pack.
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
A fall semester SCC FlightPath publication has been mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes and posted to the college website. It contains information about all curriculum programs and the Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December.
Curriculum classes will begin on August 16. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning Aug. 16 and the second Oct. 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions. These online and hybrid eight-week classes can lead to an Associate in Arts degree or three Business Certificates with additional program classes to be added Spring Semester 2022.
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 54 college transfer courses, 10 Continuing Education pathways in Hoke County, and 11 Continuing Education pathways in Moore County. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.”
High school students who successfully complete four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost.
