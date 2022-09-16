On Thursday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) will host their annual Health and Wellness Fair. This is a free event for Moore County residents 50 and older.
Harris Teeter will be providing regular flu and senior flu shots, pneumonia shots, shingles shots, COVID booster shots and tetanus shots. There will be blood pressure screenings, hearing screenings, and many other table vendors, including home care agencies, assisted living communities, rehabilitation centers, the Division of the Blind and the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Legal Aid of NC, Garner Law Firm PLLC, Veterans Services, Department of Social Services, the Sheriff’s Office, Public Safety, Moore County Health Department and more.
The League of Women Voters will also have a table for people who need to register to vote, especially new residents of the area.
September is National Senior Center month as well as National Falls Prevention month.
The SEC will have their own table set up during the fair to provide information on the services available to seniors in Moore County 60 and older through the Department of Aging, information on the free programming and activities available to Moore County residents 50 and older at the SEC, and free evidence-based fitness classes designed to improve balance through core strength taught at the SEC throughout the year.
“I include home care agencies and local companies, anything that assist people with aging in place,” says Lynne Drinkwater, SEC program coordinator.
For more information, please call (910) 947-4483.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in West End, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
