Moore County Senior Enrichment Center

On Thursday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) will host a health and wellness fair.

This is a free event for Moore County residents 50 and older. Seven Lakes Prescription Shoppe will offer flu shots, pneumonia shots and shingles shots; there will be blood pressure, balance and hearing screenings.

Many other table vendors that include home care agencies, assisted living communities, the Division of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Legal Aid of N.C., Garner Law Firm, PLLC, Veterans Services, the Health Department, a hypnotherapist, and much more.

September is National Senior Center Month as well as National Falls Prevention Month.

“The SEC tries to schedule the health and wellness fair during the month of September each year,” says Lynne Drinkwater, SEC program coordinator.

Along with other table vendors, the SEC will have their own table that will provide information on the free services available to seniors in Moore County, 60 and older through the Department of Aging, information on the free programming and activities available to Moore County residents 50 and older at the SEC and free evidence-based fitness classes designed to improve balance through core strength taught at the SEC throughout the year.

“I like to include agencies and local companies that help people age in place as well as companies and assisted living communities that someone might need through life’s journey as part of health and wellness,” says Drinkwater.

For more information, call (910) 947-4483. The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, approximately two miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.

