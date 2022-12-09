An endurance challenge rises above the physical experience. It requires mental fortitude — the melding of mind, body and spirit — to go the distance. When you’re on the water, the difficulties and the rewards are amplified.
Last month, three local firefighters and a handful of veterans completed the 32-mile channel crossing from Catalina Island to Huntington Beach, Calif. — on paddle boards — in a Veterans Day event sponsored by Operation Open Water.
“We started out as eight almost complete strangers. We spent nearly a year training together for this and through that we now have a group text, we hang out. We have become a little family,” said Lt. J.R. Southers, with the Southern Pines Fire Department, who completed his first crossing in November.
Operation Open Water was founded in 2019 by Danny Nichols, a world-class competitive surfer and businessman, and Army veteran Kyle Kelly. Their aim is to use the ocean and open water experiences to encourage and support first responders and veterans.
This year, upward of 40 participated in the crossing, paddling about 10 hours, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Pinehurst resident Jake Green, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, first attempted the channel crossing in 2020. A California native, he’d learned to surf when he was young. “It was something I enjoyed doing. I was never great at it, but I found my peace on the water,” Green says.
Injured in combat, Green was introduced to Operation Open Water during a recreational therapy program. He met Nichols and Kelly, a fellow amputee, who mentored Green through his first paddle board experience.
The following year, Green mentored four veterans from the Moore County area and, this time around, returned to Catalina Island with five more vets and the three local firefighters.
“We view this as a way to give back to our communities. Our goal for next year is to get more first responders involved, whether they are firefighters, law enforcement or medical services,” Green adds.
Brooke Thomas, a fellow vet and locally based physical therapist, has completed the crossing twice. She also serves as director of the East Coast chapter of Operation Open Water.
“When I’m on or around water, I feel a calming presence. Water is also a great equalizer,” Thomas says. “I grew up playing team sports. When you are on the water, it is an individual experience but the water and the conditions of the water make it more like a team sport.”
A big part of her involvement includes fundraising, since all travel costs and equipment needs, including the paddle boards, is provided by the organization, which sets a fundraising goal of around $3,000 for each individual participant. Workhorse Fitness and Yoga, located across the road from Reservoir Park in Southern Pines, provided a strength training and conditioning plan and offered their facilities for the group’s use. In addition, Workhorse Fitness sponsored the second annual 9/11 Honor Challenge this past Sept. 11, raising around $10,000 for Operation Open Water.
Weekly training entailed miles of paddling on lakes in Whispering Pines, Pinehurst and Seven Lakes. Participants also spent a week at a retreat on Lake Tahoe, where they have the opportunity to build on their skills.
Pinehurst resident and veteran Chad White said the appeal for him was the community and the challenge. He first started training in spring 2021, successfully completing the channel crossing on his second attempt.
“It is a lot more tumultuous paddling on the ocean. It can be unpredictable and we have no control over it,” White says, noting the water was much rougher this year. “The main benefit of doing this is like with any grueling and challenging event that you have to train and prepare for to accomplish. There’s a lot of unpredictable circumstances. It is comparable to any challenge you have in your life. There are a lot of similar characteristics to having your teammates with you and doing something dangerous.”
A support boat travels along with the group to refill water and provide food, and any needed medical care. The East Coast group also flew to California a few days ahead of the event to spend time together and get acclimated.
White mentored a fellow veteran and retired medic for this year’s event and plans to stay involved. “This is not for myself. It is because of what it does for everyone else that I’ll continue to support it and participate. I want to be there with other people as they are going through it.”
Southers, a second generation firefighter who was born and raised in Pinehurst, says he “jumped right in” after he was invited to participate. He began training in May, and was coached along the way by April Zilg, a professional paddle boarder, last spring at Carolina Beach, and Jay Wild while on retreat at Lake Tahoe.
“Paddling in a lake versus the ocean is very different,” Southers says. “It started out well. One hour into the crossing, the conditions got really bad with a lot of big waves and wind. It was really rough to paddle through and I didn’t expect to get beat down that hard, that fast.”
His mental conditioning kicked in and Southers says he told himself that he hadn’t come all that way to stop. “I just kept going which, I think, is the point behind all of it. To challenge yourself and find yourself a little bit.”
To volunteer, donate or find out more about Operation Open Water, visit operationopenwater.org.
Contact Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2475 or laura@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.