Travel Resorts of America’s flagship resort, Sycamore Lodge, located in the Jackson Springs area, is well-known for its beautiful 194 acre campus where sycamore pines grow.
But you may not that this is also where lifelong friends have been made, children have grown up here and memories have been enjoyed in abundance over the last 36 years since Steve Baldelli first opened it. Just as he dreamed, it’s become a place where families can get away and relax or participate in the many activities offered without the worries that come with an open to the public resort.
As Sycamore Lodge has grown over the years, just like a family, we have made our own traditions here,” said spokeswoman Shannon Harrison. “With the loss of Steve’s mother to cancer over 20 years ago, he decided to create a fundraiser to fight this awful disease.”
From this, the Haunted Forest at Sycamore Lodge was born. It has evolved into one of the state’s top haunted attractions.
As a volunteer operation, the Sycamore Lodge family have had the pleasure of watching this event grow over the years and are thrilled with all the member participation and help from the community. All proceeds are donated to the North Carolina Lymphoma Society.
“We are pleased to announce that last year was the largest effort to date; raising a huge $25,705.21,” Harrison said. “At $10 a ticket we appreciate all the member and community help as we couldn’t do it without you!”
This year’s event takes place over the last three weekends of October. If you would like to participate as a volunteer this year, there is a place for everyone.
“Whether you have a great idea for a haunted room, decorations to loan, carpentry skills or like to paint, we can have a spot for you,” she added.
Every year is a little different. There will be 10 houses this year, as well as a corn maze and cemetery. The local Derby fire department will be hosting one of the houses this year.
Local businesses are also welcome to participate. There will be two auctions held in the Sycamore Lodge pavilion on Oct. 15 and Oct. 29, to support the fundraising effort.
The Sycamore family also participates in a golf tournament on Oct. 8 and sponsors the annual Greg Wright Ride Through the Pines car show on the second haunted forest weekend. Again, all proceeds from these events go to the North Carolina Lymphoma Society.
“The generosity of time effort and resources from the Sycamore family is to be commended! Come out this October and support them, get scared and have fun in another Haunted Forest to fight Lymphoma.”
If you would like to help and offer your time or help by giving a tax-deductible donation from now until October, contact Bob Johnson at (910) 420-3843.
