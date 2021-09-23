Local artists Lisa Richman and Dean Segovis are exhibiting inventive installations and sculptures using recycled and found objects.
The exhibit, titled “Recycled Renaissance,” will run through Nov. 19, in the Hastings Gallery in the Boyd Library on the Sandhills Community College Campus. The gallery is open Mondays through Thursdays from 7:45 a.m. until 6 p.m., Fridays from 7:45 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. “When we met at Maker Faire, we never could have imagined that 10 years spent learning, making and creating fun projects andpieces could fill a gallery,” says Lisa Richman.
In 2011, Segovis started a “Hackaweek” channel, where each week he constructed robots, tinkered with projects and fixed broken electronics.
“He taught me to weld, and we both learned to weave using four different looms,” says Richman. “Much of this has been a saving grace during COVID, but it has also been a great way to spend time together.”
Richman says the two were “thrilled” to be asked to show their recycled pieces in Hastings Art Gallery.
“There will be many unique pieces, including lamps, welded and woven items, the selfie tower, a sea of jellyfish, wood fish and much more,” she says.
For those who are not in the area or who prefer a virtual version, Richman says they will be loading a walk-through video to https://www.youtube.com/user/hackaweekly.
There will not be an opening reception due to COVID, but Richman wants visitors to know that the library and gallery are large, open spaces that allow for social distancing.
“Masks are required in the Boyd Library (which you go through to get to the Hastings Art Gallery) and the gallery is only open during library hours,” she says.
Richman and Segovis offer their thanks to everyone who has given them tools, recycled items, yarn and fabric and all the other things they used.
“And thanks to everyone at Sandhills Community College, who makes this happen,” Richman says.
Art Education at SCC
Painting and ceramic classes are offered each semester through Continuing Education and the college’s curriculum art classes are also open to all. The college offers an associate in fine arts in visual art degree. This degree is designed for students who wish to transfer to one of the UNC BFA in visual arts programs or a private college or university. Contact Lori Lorion at (910) 695-3879 or lorionl@sandhills.edu for questions about the art department or Hastings Gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.