With a colorful nod to the first stop-motion imagery of a horse moving by Eadweard Mubridge, the new mural by artist Nick Napoletano in Southern Pines honors the town’s rich equestrian heritage. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 3 to 5 p.m., the Harbour family will host a block party at 311 SE Broad St., the mural’s location, to celebrate this new addition to the downtown area.
Singer/songwriter and guitarist Abigail Dowd will perform and share stories about growing up in the area and her memories of spending time on this block. Scott’s Table will provide food, and there will be raffle and a ribbon cutting at the event.
“We are beyond excited about the mural,” said Steve Harbour, a second-generation owner of the Harbour Place building. “When we started this process, we knew we wanted something nice and interactive. But we had no idea that Nick would bring this sort of energy to it. We are overjoyed with it and looking forward to kicking it off with an official unveiling. Everyone is welcome to come.”
The southwest wall of Harbour Place was transformed by Napoletano last fall through the Arts Council of Moore County’s Mural Program, after the Town Council unanimously approved the design and exempted it from established sign regulations Harbour Place, which houses Scott’s Table, Sunny Side Up Tanning and several other small businesses, is on the outskirts of the downtown area. The idea is to encourage foot traffic to the area, while the long-range intent of the Arts Council’s mural program is to expand to other forms of public art, including sculptures and artist-crafted benches.
Harbour said when he shared information about the new mural on his Instagram account, that Dowd commented about memories of spending time on this block as a child.
“She was excited to see that we were bringing attention to this part of town,” he said. “And she’s such a great storyteller, I asked her if she would come to the unveiling and tell a few stories.”
Napoletano describes the mural’s design as “the experience of time — so the past, present and future — and what it means to be more present and focus on the present.” In addition to the towering horse motif, he includes two birds carrying strings that, when more closely examined, are actually unraveling DNA strands. The birds represent Steve Harbour’s parents, who passed the building to their children. Napoletano said the birds represent guiding forces for the future — sowing seeds for what it means to be human. The keys on the string represent the literal handing of the building keys to the next generation and the passing of metaphorical keys to the future.
Harbour said the family decided to host the block party and unveiling event between Christmas and New Years, a week when people are gathering together and may be looking for something fun and low-key to do.
“This will be a really nice celebration. Particularly after what everyone has gone through with the recent power outage, this is a time to come together and celebrate Southern Pines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.