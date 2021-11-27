Foods representing religious and secular holidays are as old as time: lamb and a rich egg bread for Greek Easter. Corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick’s Day. Pancakes for Shrove Tuesday. Matzo for Passover. Fruitcake for Christmas. Turkey for Thanksgiving.
No surprise, then, that when Hanukkah — a minor Jewish holiday celebrating a military victory and religious freedom — was discovered by the mainstream its symbol, oil, rode the wave.
Anything fried in oil suffices during the eight-day holiday, which begins at sundown tonight with the lighting of the first (of eight) candles. This memorializes the vial of oil sufficient to keep the holy lamp in the temple reclaimed from hostile takeover burning a single day. Magically, the oil lasted eight.
Each night, children receive small gifts, sometimes coins, real or chocolate. Since Hanukkah usually falls in mid-December, the gift part has been expanded to rival Christmas, causing confusion.
What fries in the oil differs by country. While Americans prefer Eastern European-style latkes made from shredded white potatoes, Israelites want jelly doughnuts.
Cookbook author Marcie Cohen Ferris, of Chapel Hill, known for regionalizing Jewish cuisine (“Matzo Ball Gumbo: Culinary Tales of the Jewish South”), suggests latkes adapted for Southern palates with sweet potatoes and apples. Conveniently, UNC just announced that North Carolina leads the nation in sweet potato production. This radical departure may be too much for old-schoolers, since sweet potatoes make a very different latke. As a compromise, replace half the white potatoes in any recipe with peeled, processor-shredded sweet potatoes. Use sweet onions instead of stronger yellow varieties.
Hanukkah is Cuisinart’s finest hour. Shredding potatoes by hand takes forever; potatoes may turn gray and watery. Either way, expect an aroma that lingers until New Year’s. Latkes batter thickened with flour instead of matzo meal or crushed saltines often results in greasy hockey pucks. But a light, thin, crispy latke is a joy to behold and eat, with homemade applesauce, maybe sour cream spiked with horseradish.
If latkes seem like too big a production, celebrate Hanukkah with French fries or hash browns topped off with a trip to Dunkin’ or Granny’s. Because according to legend, sacred food symbols are calorie-free and never cause a tummy ache.
