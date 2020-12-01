In spite of the current pandemic, an Eagle Springs family has reason to be happy and thankful this holiday season: their daughter’s cancer has been declared to be remission.
On March 18, 2019, Bristol Key, then 7 years old, was diagnosed with embroynal rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer.
“She had her annual checkup the prior November and was deemed a perfectly health 7-year-old,” says her mother, Jenny. “She had a random bleeding from her ear on Jan. 30, which was followed by weeks of multiple doctors appointments and tests, until her diagnosis was made after ‘polyp removal’ surgery.
Key says that their oncologist told them that 15,000 children are diagnosed with cancer yearly in the U.S.
“Of those 15,000, only 400 cases are rhabdomyosarcoma,” she says. “Of those 400, only 50 are Bristol’s specific type.”
Key and her husband, Brandon, also have a son, Bentley, who was 5 at the time of his sister’s diagnosis.
“Most of our family lives locally and were a part of our huge support group,” says Jenny Key.
On April 15, 2019, Bristol began her journey at the UNC Pediatric Oncology and Hematology Clinic.
“Currently Moore County does not have a pediatric oncology team, so the only part of Bristol’s care that we did locally were lab draws on non-chemotherapy weeks,” says Key, who is a registered nurse at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
All of her oncology assessments, follow-up MRI and CAT scans (every three months for at least two years, followed by every six months and then yearly, as long as her scans remain clear), will be at UNC. Her next follow-up appointment is this week.
Bristol was also treated with proton radiation for which required a visit to Jacksonville, Fla.
“There is no place in North Carolina that currently does proton radiation,” says Key. “We were told that it is coming to Duke next year, though.”
Brandon and Jenny Key chose to take Bristol to Jacksonville for several reasons.
“The most important reason is that this treatment has been widely proven to have less longterm side effects for children than regular radiation,” Key says. “We follow up with them every six months for rechecks and continued monitoring.”
Since Key is a nurse, she thinks her background helped her handle certain situations more calmly.
“For example it wasn’t hard for me to adjust to managing all of her at-home medications or performing certain skills like deaccessing her port-a-cath at home after her fluid infusions completed,” she says. “Other parents without medical backgrounds had to learn those new skills.”
Bristol completed her radiation treatments on Aug. 23, 2019. She had a series of “frontline” chemotherapy treatments that continued through March of this year, followed by maintenance chemotherapies through the end of August, a total of 67 weeks of treatments.
She wears a necklace with a bead to represent each lab draw, each chemo treatment, each scan performed and every sedation she underwent.
On Sept. 4, they received the happy news that Bristol’s scans were clear and that she was in remission.
Bristol is a student at Highfalls Elementary School, which Key praises for their assistance.
“They have been exceptional at helping us navigate school during both her cancer journey and COVID,” she says.
Bristol was close to the end of the first grade when she was diagnosed and immediately was placed on the homebound program.
“On the weeks she didn’t receive chemo, and her blood counts were good enough, she would go to school,” says her mother. “It was rare, but always a blessing since we tired to keep a grasp on any parts of life that we could to maintain some sense of normalcy in her life.”
Bristol was homebound for her entire second-grade year, and this year, the family is using the virtual Connect Academy program.
“We chose this route since she was still on chemo in August when the school year began,” says Key. “Ironically the switch to schooling from home that came last March due to COVID was very easy for us since we had been doing it for over a year.”
Key says Bristol has been blessed to have supportive and encouraging teachers throughout her cancer treatments and the COVID pandemic.
“Thankfully, since she is no longer considered immunocompromised, both she and her brother will be returning to in-class learning in January and look forward to seeing their friends and teachers again in person,” she says.
Key says that the family is grateful for medical professionals, family and friends, as well as strangers who have helped in so many ways.
“The personal, physical and financial support has helped Bristol receive the best of care,” she says. “The outpouring of prayers and words of encouragement have been precious to our family.”
Bristol herself has two things in particular she is looking forward to once the country is past COVID.
“I want to go swimming again in pools,” she says. “Oh, and go shopping in stores!”
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.