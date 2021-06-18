Frank and Jeanne Hanling, of Pinehurst, celebrated their 65th anniversary on June 15, 2021.
The couple married June 15 1956, in Collingswood, N.J.
They have two daughters, Lisa Corbett (husband, Tom), of Pinehurst, and Jennifer Corbett (husband, Steve), of Stuart, Fla.; and four grandchildren.
