Lisa Oakley

Lisa Oakley, Cedar Creek Gallery

Lisa Oakley, glass blower and second-generation owner of Cedar Creek Gallery, in Creedmoor, has blown 55 exquisite glass spring eggs. Five will be auctioned to the top five bidders and the remaining 50 will be raffled.

All proceeds will be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, which serves a 34-county area including Moore County.

The eggs range in size from 3 to 6 inches tall. Each egg is handcrafted, dated and signed by Oakley.

For every $10 donation, the Food Bank is able to provide 50 meals to needy individuals in North Carolina. Last year, Cedar Creek Gallery and its loyal community donated $20,000 from the annual spring egg fundraiser.

Bids may be placed on Cedar Creek Gallery’s Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/Cedar-Creek-Gallery-2022-Glass-Egg-Auction-109478271677808, or anonymous bids may be placed by calling the gallery at (910) 528-1041. Bidding will close at 4 p.m., on Sunday, April 10. You may bid multiple times in the auction until bidding closes.

Winners may pick up their eggs in the gallery or arrange to have them shipped.

Glass egg fundraiser tickets are also available for $10 at

https://cedarcreekgallery.com/.../2022glass-egg-raffle. Each raffle ticket is a chance to win one of 50 eggs.

