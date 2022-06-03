The Shakespeare in the Pines Festival is back for two weekends this June, with Shakespeare’s brilliant tragedy, “Hamlet.”
“This is perhaps the greatest play ever written,” says Dr. Jonathan Drahos, founder and co-director of the Uprising Theatre Company, producer of the festival. He describes the production concept for Hamlet as a fresh discovery of the play. “Hamlet” is the Mount Everest of tragedy, but it also reveals our inward psychological struggles with what it means to be alive or dead.”
While the play is filled with famous lines such as “To be or not to be,” “Neither a borrower nor a lender be,” and “Alas, poor Yorick!”, Drahos believes the line that transcends them all is the shortest sentence of the play: “Let be.”
He explains, “Hamlet reminds us that our mission is to live only. We cannot prevent what occurs to us in a life filled with will. We can only accept what is, and “the readiness is all.”
Dr. Drahos, who earned a Ph.D. in Shakespearean and Marlovian Narrative Verse Acting from the University of Birmingham, U.K., is professor and director of theatre at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and frequently uses students from UNCP in the cast. “I am so grateful for my students. They are professionals now and have come through the program at UNCP with a plethora of Shakespeare performance experience.”
This is the fifth year for the Shakespeare in the Pines Theatre Festival, held in Pinehurst’s Tufts Park. The festival is the brainchild of Pinehurst residents Drahos and Carolanne Marano, who together founded the Uprising Theatre Company, in New York City, in 1999. Past years’ productions of “Much Ado About Nothing,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “As You Like It,” and “Twelfth Night” were enjoyed by over 5,000 people.
“Hamlet” will take place at 7:30 p.m., on June 10-12, and June 17-19, at Tufts Park, Cherokee Road, in the village of Pinehurst. General admission is free; families are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for lawn seating. There will be food and beverages for sale. A limited number of VIP Tables are also available and will seat up to 6 people close to the stage, provide two bottles of wine with a charcuterie board, and 6 special-edition wine glasses to take home as a souvenir. Tables may be purchased in advance for $450 at ticketmesandhills.com.
Shakespeare in the Pines is a production of the Uprising Theatre Company, a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to bring the highest level of artistic achievement and educational experience to Pinehurst and its surrounding counties. Its mission focuses on creating exciting opportunities for theatre actors, designers, directors, and technicians, both locally and nationally.
