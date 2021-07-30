Haiti Help and Hope (HHH) is a nonprofit organization and is composed of individual volunteers across the Moore County community. Members of Haiti Help and Hope visit and are engaged in the work and planning of the ministry with Pastor Sidor. The ministry serves four churches and the Lahai Roi School of 400 students.

“The people of Haiti are a lost, forgotten, and broken group of people,” says a spokesman. “They desperately need our help both spiritually and physically.”

Sidor was burdened by the needs of his native land and the Haitian people. In 2011, Sidor and his wife, Lilian, left their children, grandchildren and the comforts of the United States. They continue to live and serve in their village of Montrouis and the surrounding communities. The Haitian government lends no support, care, or help to their citizens or to Sidor and his work there.

Haiti Help and Hope holds an annual fundraiser to provide teacher and staff salaries along with breakfast and lunch each day. These are the only two meals the majority of the children have to eat each day. One hundred percent of all monies raised will go directly to Sidor for their work.

Saturday, Aug. 28, marks the fourth annual fundraiser at Rubicon Farm in West End. The event will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be live gospel, bluegrass, and country music.

“Also, you can enjoy cooked-on-the-grounds Boston butts, craft vendors, kids’ activities and homemade ice cream,” says the spokesman.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $20 for adults; children are admitted free.

“If you would like to help support Pastor Sidor ministries and feed the hungry children, please plan to join us for an afternoon of music and fun,” says the spokesman.

Chairs or blankets are recommended.

“A special thank you to the Sugg family for graciously allowing us to host our fundraiser at beautiful Rubicon Farm and to Ward Productions for donating the sound and stage,” says the spokesman.

For more information about this event, call (910) 639-7733.

