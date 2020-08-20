The Country Bookshop announces that its Jenna Bush Hager event has gone virtual and now includes an in-conversation with special guests and an autographed copy of “Everything Beautiful in Its Time.”
Hager will share a virtual conversation with Jon Meacham. Hager, the former first daughter and granddaughter, best-selling author, and co-anchor of the fourth hour of “The Today Show, shares moving, funny stories about her beloved grandparents, George and Barbara Bush, and Harold and Jenna Welch, and the wisdom they passed on that has shaped her life.
“If you have an original event ticket, your event time is Sept. 9, at 6 p.m., and you are set up for admission,” says a spokesman. “Go to https://cadenza.tv/hub/jenna-bush-hager?ref=16mhyohuy.”
There are other time options available, but tickets must now be purchased at the website mentioned above. They are no longer available via the bookshop website.
Each event ticket includes an autographed copy of “Everything Beautiful in Its Time,” a $26.99 value, published by William Morrow, a division of HarperCollins.
