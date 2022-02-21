Women Build Week

Build your biceps in the gym and volunteer on the build site to celebrate Women Build Week in March, with Habitat for Humanities of the NC/Sandhills. With the support of nine local fitness centers, jump into the challenge by finding your fitness niche with the purchase of a Women Build Fitness Pass.

Participants will have the opportunity to “test drive” each of the local partnering fitness centers (up to two classes at each) from March 13-20. Sponsors include Pure Barre, Burn Boot Camp, FirstHealth Fitness, Forte Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Thrive Pilates, TWS Technology and Workhorse Fitness and Yoga.

The weeklong event kicks off Saturday, March 12, with the Walls Up at the Women Build home site in Aberdeen. Participating fitness centers include lead sponsor Pure Barre.

“Women Build is an opportunity to reach an audience that is sometimes hesitant to hit the construction site,” said Stacy Lebak, Habitat’s marketing and communications manager.

However, Habitat is built on the empowerment of women.

“Did you know 85% of our homeowners are women who have helped to build their own homes in partnership with us? We love the idea of pushing beyond our comfort zones as well as teaming up to build a better community for all of the families making this a great place to live.”

“You can build those biceps in the gym and volunteer on our build site as the Women Build home walls begin to take shape in the same week,” Lebak said. “We hope you will consider joining us in supporting the Elise and the 2022 Women Build.

Individual passes are $100. To register or learn more, visit https://one.bidpal.net/fitnesschallenge/welcome

