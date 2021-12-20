The ‘Wonder Women’ of Habitat for Humanity of the Sandhills’ 2022 Women Build Committee invite you to join them for an elegant brunch with five local panelists Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Forest Creek Golf Club, at 10:30 a.m.
Sharing stories of success and challenge as women in leadership are Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Moore County Partners in Progress; Victoria Lopez, Keller Williams Realty and a former Habitat homeowner; Bonnie McPeake, owner of McPeake Hotels; Stefanie Phillips, principal of Pinecrest High School; Amy Sexauer, executive director of Dreams 4 All Foundation.
The need for local affordable housing is growing, and our goal is to bring women together to build with and for a future homeowner who will purchase their home with a guaranteed affordable mortgage. Join us to learn how you can make a difference in this effort to raise $70,000 to offset the cost of materials or to volunteer your time to build the home.
Tickets are limited. Secure online now at Habitat for Humanity’s website, sandhillshabitat.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.