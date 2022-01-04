Gangsters and gamblers, missionary dolls and showgirls are in town and on stage at the Encore Center, Friday through Sunday, Jan. 21-23, with a possible extension the following weekend, Jan. 28-30. Yes, it’s Guys and Dolls Jr. – Broadway’s perfect musical comedy about gambling men and the women who long to tame them!
This musical masterpiece, based on the stories of Damon Runyon, features local teenagers from Moore County and surrounding area.
Guys and Dolls Jr. is an adaptation of the show considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy. Guys and Dolls tells the story of a gambler, Nathan Detroit, who runs a “floating” crap game, much to the dismay of his long suffering fiancée of 14 years, the Hot Box night club singer, Adelaide Adams.
To raise the money to pay for a venue for his crap game, he bets $1,000 on what he believes is a sure thing. Sky Masterson a high rolling, suave gambler boasts that he could have any girl he wants. So Nathan bets him that he can’t get the local Save a Soul “mission doll,” Sarah Brown to come to dinner with him.
Guys and Dolls Jr. by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, but everyone eventually ends up right where they belong. Confusion, mayhem and hilarity ensue as gangsters, singers, sinners and saviors collide in this fable of Broadway that is sure to entertain your whole family.
The original production of Guys and Dolls received what might be the most unanimously ecstatic reviews in Broadway history and won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The 1992 revival received four more Tonys, including Best Revival. In 1951, the year after it opened, it received a record-breaking $1 million for the motion picture rights and was made into a beloved film starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra.
The classic songs, which have become part of our national heritage, include “Adelaide’s Lament,” “Sue Me,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” “If I Were a Bell,” “Fugue for Tinhorns,” and many more.
“Guys and Dolls holds a special place in the hearts of everyone who loves musical theatre,” says Jacob Toth, Encore’s artistic director. “Song for song, scene for scene, moment for moment, it’s a perfect example of what a musical can be. For all of us at the Encore Center, the chance to share with our audiences a revival of this bona fide classic is a rare treat. Guys and Dolls Jr. is the perfect answer to the winter blues. It’s been called the quintessential Broadway musical. The energy just never lets up.”
The creative team of Guys and Dolls Jr. includes Brandon Lankford (set construction), Mimi Carter (costumes), Stuart Rose (lighting design), Lauren
Kennedy (painting), and Becky Podlogar (stage manager).
Guys and Dolls Jr. will play Friday through Sunday, Jan. 21-23, with a possible extension the following weekend, Jan. 28-30. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10.50 and $13.50.
All performances are in the Encore Theatre, located at 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines. You can order tickets online at www.encorecenter.net or by calling (910) 725-0603.
