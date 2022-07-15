There are less than 100 tickets left for the whole run of “Gutenberg! The Musical!” says Judson Theatre Company Executive Producer, Morgan Sills. “It’s a dream come true to have this happen for the first show in the first year of the festival.”
The JTC Summer Theatre Festival kicks off with six performances of the worldwide hit “Gutenberg! The Musical!” over two weekends, July 22-31, starring New York actors Michael Santora (Off-Broadway’s “The Office: A Musical Parody”) and Jacob Pressley (“Urinetown,” “The Music Man”)
“Gutenberg! The Musical!” is a musical spoof by Scott Brown and Anthony King, writers perhaps best known for “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Broad City” and “Beetlejuice the Musical.” Workshopped at Upright Citizens Brigade and selected for the New York Musical Theatre Festival (NYMF), the show was nominated for Lortel, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. It had a successful five-month off-Broadway run at Actors’ Playhouse before being translated into multiple languages and produced worldwide.
The Judson Theatre Company production is the piece’s Sandhills area premiere.
Performed as a backers’ audition, musical theatre writers Bud Davenport (Pressley) and Doug Simon (Santora) pitch “Gutenberg! The Musical!,” their new musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg to producers in the audience who might put their show up on Broadway. With stars in their eyes but minimal talent, Bud and Doug play all the roles in the show themselves, switching hats with the characters’ names on them. Their show-within-a-show inadvertently parodies various musical theater conventions, such as the cheery opening number, a high-octane rock song finale, emotionally overwrought ballads and an irrelevant "charm song" sung by supporting characters.
As musical director Kevin Wallace states, ‘It’s a varied, well written score that’s fun and exciting.”
Despite their ineptitude, Bud and Doug's high-energy and optimistic performance of their passion project may be just enough to launch their dreams of stardom.
“Rehearsals have been pretty terrific. I love doing this show because it’s very endearing and charming. It’s all about putting on a show and doing the best you can, and putting your heart and soul into it. And I get to work with my good friend Jacob and be here in Pinehurst again,” says Santora.
Pressley offers, “I like playing Doug because he’s very earnest, and genuine, and at times very innocent and naïve. And I’m loving getting to sing some of the more rock-and-roll groovy songs like ‘Stop the Press’ and the big Act One finale ‘Tomorrow is Tonight.’”
JTC’s Artistic Director Daniel Haley is directing the production.
“It’s an incredibly funny show that also has some sincere and beautiful moments. I like all the different characters, and how sometimes people play four or five characters in one song. I’m enjoying working with Jacob, Michael, and Kevin; we build on each other’s work,” he says. “The Summer Theatre Festival is dedicated to contemporary shows, two plays and one musical. They were all hits in New York, but we didn’t know if the Sandhills audience would respond to these titles or if they’d even be in town. Turns out there are plenty of people in town, and they want to have an evening out and enjoy a professional live performance.”
“And Gutenberg! The Musical! is packed with joy and laughter. It’s breezy summer theatre fun at its best,” adds Haley.
Gutenberg! The Musical! runs July 22-31. Performances are Fridays at 8 p.m, Saturdays at 2 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m., in the McPherson Theatre at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) on the campus of Sandhills Community College, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst. Tickets are available at JudsonTheatre.com and TicketMeSandhills.com. Private performances are available for groups. For information, email JudsonTheatre@gmail.com.
Judson Theatre will also present the comedy “Buyer & Cellar,” Aug. 5-14, and the musical “tick, tick…BOOM!”, Aug. 19-28, as part of the JTC Summer Theatre Festival. Tickets are available for all shows at JudsonTheatre.com and TicketMeSandhills.com. Private performances are available for groups. For information, email JudsonTheatre@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.