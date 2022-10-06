Guitar virtuoso and iconic entertainer Charm brings her amazing show to Moore County on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) Owens Auditorium, at Sandhills Community College.
Charo will also lead a guitar Master Class earlier the same day at Sandhills Community College.
“I am so happy to bring my show to North Carolina,” says Charo. “It is a beautiful place full of beautiful people, and I can’t wait to share my music with the fans, and, also with the wonderful students attending my guitar Master Class. I am delighted to fulfill my dream to teach guitar to the younger generations.”
Charo is an American music and pop culture icon who has entertained millions during her successful career. Charo recently wowed over 17,000 in attendance at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles with her brand-new show, featuring her infectious humor, virtuoso guitar skills, her orchestra and dancers. Charo is dubbed The Queen of Instagram for her fun, entertaining and informative content. Charo was recently featured in a recent The New York Times article “The Brilliance of Charo.”
Voted “Best Flamenco Guitarist” twice by Guitar Magazine, Charo’s bubbly personality and trademark “cuchi cuchi” expression have endeared her to millions of fans around the world. Her amazing albums are numerous and in high demand on iTunes, Spotify, CD Baby, Pandora and other digital music retailers. Having recently performed at Mohegan Sun Casino, Charo is again performing live.
On television, Charo showed off her comedic talents on The CW’s “Jane The Virgin,” entertained audiences as the Queen of England in SyFy’s “Sharknado 5” and introduced millions of viewers to her crazy family and her Beverly Hills estate in a hilarious episode of ABC’s “Celebrity Wife Swap.” She will soon appear in an episode of MTV’s “Cribs.”
Charo also appeared on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” Season 24 and dazzled America with her rendition of “Malaguena” during the season finale. Her spitfire personality ignited a firestorm on social media and helped the show garner some of its highest ratings.
“It’s the fulfillment of a lifelong dream to have Charo come to Pinehurst to perform her new show at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center,” says BPAC’s executive director, Morgan Sills. “Also, it’s a major opportunity for our music students here on campus to have a legendary guitarist teach a master class.”
