Keep Moore County Beautiful and Sustainable Sandhills are teaming up to clean up litter in a highly littered area off Murray Hill Road Saturday, June 12, at 10 a.m.
“Sustainable Sandhills has an ongoing 5 For Friday campaign that invites individuals and businesses to take a pledge to combat litter, and we are excited to be working with Keep Moore County Beautiful to help address litter in this area,” says spokeswoman Anna Chott. “We hope you can join us as a volunteer. We will meet in the Lowes parking lot at 10845 U.S. 15-501, in Southern Pines. Bags, vets, and gloves will be provided, but we ask that you bring your own water bottle.”
In the case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled. For more information, email Chott at anna@sustainablesandhills.org.
