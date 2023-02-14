Born in 1746, on the Isle of Skye, Peter Bethune was one of thousands of Scots who fled their homeland and settled in the Sandhills. When he died in 1805, he was buried about 6 miles west of downtown Carthage, on one of the highest hilltops in Moore County.
Commonly known as the Old Scotch Graveyard, the view from this peaceful place is remarkable. In every direction, woods and farmlands stretch to the horizon, while beneath one’s feet, the graves of these early pioneers and their descendants are gentle reminders that our time on Earth is brief.
Revered but neglected for decades, ownership of the Old Scotch Graveyard was recently handed over to the Moore County Historical Association. Their goal is to restore and maintain the property for future generations. A core group of association members, including Gene Schoenfelder, Hugh Sheppard, Steady Meares, Kaye Davis Brown, Jim Jones, Jesse Wimberly and Bill Edsel, have steered the project forward.
“We’ve done a lot to clean it up, but this will need to be a continuous process,” says Brown. “We are repairing the stones and that is not cheap.”
Overall, the group anticipates it will take $100,000 to bring the cemetery into good enough condition where it can be maintained in perpetuity. About half that amount has been spent already, and they are working to raise another $50,000 through the formation of the Friends of the Old Scotch Graveyard. The sub-organization is operated under the auspices of the nonprofit Moore County Historical Association, so all contributions are tax-deductible. In addition to financial support, “Friends” can also be people who donate their time toward the restoration project, said Edsel.
A historian and amateur genealogist, Edsel, former CEO of Pinehurst Surgical Clinic, first visited the Old Scotch Graveyard last March with his friend Bill DeMay, a retired forester. Edsel was disturbed by the mistreated state of the cemetery, in particular the destruction of age-old limestone, rock and granite memorials due to falling tree branches and vandalism. A few months later, while researching Yadkin Road markers at the public library in Carthage, he met Brown. A county librarian and Moore County native, she specializes in local history.
During their conversation, Brown mentioned the Old Scotch Graveyard. For years, she explains, she had filed away any tidbits she came across — mostly newspaper clippings that mentioned the site. Initially skeptical, Edsel soon became enamored with the challenge of restoring some much-needed dignity to the cemetery.
“I am sort of known for doing my part to ‘make things happen.’ So, it seemed only right to help save and improve this significant piece of important history and old graveyard,” Edsel states, in a 500-page compendium, “The Saving of the Old Scotch Graveyard,” where he has detailed each step of the project.
In fairness, community, church and Scouting groups had done what they could to chip away at the damage and litter left at the cemetery over the years; however, substantial tree clearing and other more costly work, such as restoring grave markers, was hindered because the cemetery sits on private land.
According to Edsel’s research, the old burial ground was initially selected and laid out by Capt. John Martin, who had purchased 1,000 acres of land from Thomas MacClendon. Peter Bethune was the first to be buried there, after he had acquired the site. It was known as Peter Bethune Place and, later, Widow Bethune’s Hill until it was sold to Samuel Barrett, and became known as the Old Barrett Place.
Throughout the 19th century, it was a frequent final resting place for local families who traveled up to 50 miles to bury their loved ones. In a newspaper article written by Lula M. Guthrie, in 1946, she writes, “The Old Scotch Graveyard near Carthage was the scene of two types of funerals — the staid, dolorous Scotch Presbyterian rites and the gay, happy-go-lucky Irish wakes, which were concluded by drinking and horse racing.”
Guthrie noted there was still — at that time — a faintly discernible trace of the old race track at the graveyard.
The cemetery and surrounding tracts were purchased in 1974 by the Colin G. Spencer Sr. Family Trust. Spencer, Edsel discovered, was one of the state’s foremost forestry leaders and was “keenly interested in any and all phases of forestry conservation and development.”
In 2011, the family trust sold some 600 acres of land encompassing the Old Scotch Graveyard to the Jordan Lumber Company, but retained the cemetery and a small access road leading to Bethlehem Church Road, in Carthage.
Edsel, who poetically notes that a cemetery is much like “an outdoor museum,” reached out to John Spencer, the great-grandson of Colin Spencer Jr. Fortunately, Spencer was sympathetic to the Moore County Historical Association’s interest in acquiring and restoring the cemetery. Jordan Lumber Company was also amenable to the project and provided necessary surveying services and donated a 30-foot strip all the way around the perimeter of the cemetery, in addition to maintaining their own 10-foot buffer as a fire break.
“We took ownership of it beginning in November 2022, and that is when the real work started,” says Schoenfelder.
Brush clearing made way for the removal of 30 trees, all dead or diseased, and grinding up at least 100 stumps scattered throughout the cemetery. The N.C. Department of Transportation also stepped up by making improvements to Scotch Burying Road, the public access leading to the 2.5-acre graveyard.
The next big step — currently in the planning process — is to bring in ground-penetrating radar to identify unmarked graves. The technology works best when the ground is level, so a professional landscaping company has been hired to prepare the site.
Ground-penetrating radar was also used by the historical association in 2015, to explore the Kenneth Black cemetery in Southern Pines, behind Chick-fil-A, where the new Target shopping center is being developed. A pre-Revolutionary War figure, Black’s violent murder at the hands of Col. Phillip Alston, who headed a band of Patriot militia, led to the skirmish at the House in the Horseshoe on the Deep River southeast of Carthage.
“It is pretty expensive equipment. We are bringing the archaeological group from Fort Bragg to do it,” Schoenfelder says, “It will cost about $3,000 per quarter acre.”
The radar equipment resembles a lawnmower and it takes two to three people to operate, because the information is registered and interpreted in real time.
“The flatter the land is, the more precise the radar will be. The closer to the ground it sits, it gets a better signal and results,” Edsel adds. “There are about 130 graves that we know about. But there could easily be 200 here.”
Schoenfelder says that 18th and 19th century slaves could have been buried nearby; however, given that the surrounding land was actively timbered as far back as 100 years ago, the chances of finding gravesites outside the established graveyard would be slim.
Unmarked graves that are identified will be cataloged by the historical association with GPS coordinates. There will also be QR codes available at the cemetery to help people locate unmarked graves.
The memorial stones are also being cleaned and preserved. Many of the older graves, some made with delicate brown stone, were askew. Volunteers, notably Hale Richardson, a 37-year employee of Boles Funeral Homes, and his grandson, Luke Dutton, have added concrete footings to stabilize and set them upright, in addition to excavation and tree work. Granite markers toppled over — the work of vandalism, it’s believed — will be pieced together and affixed to new stone backings by Richardson and Dutton.
Other updates include the addition of infrared remote cameras for security, along with new signage at the roadside and the cemetery entrance. A massive 16-foot wide decorative wrought iron arch is being crafted by Creative Sparks, in Carthage, and will be installed soon as well.
A study done some years back by local historian and hardware store owner Tony Parker identified about 500 historical graveyards in Moore County.
“Very few of them are maintained, once the immediate family passes. With no one there to take care of them, they become grown over. So it can be very difficult to find where these things are,” Schoenfelder says. “The Historical Association knew about the Old Scotch Graveyard and we held a few meetings out there and would clean it up, but nothing along the lines of this. I think everybody had a vision of what to do with it, but Bill coalesced all those visions and made them his own and drew on that.”
The Old Scotch Graveyard is located at 113 Scotch Burying Road, in Carthage, just off Bethlehem Church Road (State Road 1263).
All donations to help support and maintain this sacred place are appreciated. Checks or money orders may be sent to the Moore County Historical Association, P.O. Box 324, Southern Pines, NC 28388. Learn more online at moorehistory.com or call (910) 692-2051.
