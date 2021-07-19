Aberdeen First Baptist Church will be hosting the fall session of GriefShare beginning August 11, through Nov. 10. Meetings will be Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 700 Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen.
GriefShare is a support group that helps those who have experienced the death of a loved one (spouse, child, parent, sibling, close friend) to face the challenges of loss and move toward rebuilding your life.
“The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from your grief,” says a spokesman.
Meeting weekly, the program provides videos consisting of guidance from top experts on grief as well as testimonies from individuals who have experienced loss. There is time for support group discussion as well as personal study and reflection guided by workbook exercises during the week. You may learn more about GriefShare at www.griefshare.org.
Registration fee is $15. Call the church office at (910) 944-1421, with questions or to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.