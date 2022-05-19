Garden enthusiasts converge in the Blue Ridge Mountain town of Hendersonville on Memorial Day weekend for Garden Jubilee, May 28-29.
One of the largest gardening shows in the region, the two-day celebration of all things green fills Main Street with plants, yard tools and outdoor accessories. The past two years saw an altered event due to the pandemic, but this year’s festival brings back favorite features, such as vendors lining Main Street and a speaker series on the Visitor Center stage.
“We’re super excited to be back to a full festival on the street,” says Amy Boswell, with Visit Hendersonville. “It was nice to be able to modify the event and still have it during the pandemic, but it feels good to return to our normal festivities.”
Approximately 150 vendors set up along seven blocks of Main Street. Local and regional nurseries sell thousands of plants, including annuals, perennials, vegetable and fruit plants, herbs, and unusual varieties. Other offerings include garden-themed art, lawn furniture, jewelry, garden tools, planters, wind chimes and birdhouses.
The speaker series on Saturday, May 28, features local and regional experts presenting a variety of topics, such as shade gardens, fig trees, native plants and pollinators, mushroom cultivation and yard equipment maintenance. The first informational session of the day involves a walking tour of downtown Hendersonville. The tour highlights the bee mural and pollinator garden at Hands On! Children’s Museum, as well as new sidewalk murals and additional landscaping installations.
In addition to the downtown street festival, several Hendersonville attractions host garden-themed events throughout the weekend. Jean’s Hosta Farm and Linda’s Plants hold open houses at their properties. And Mr. Maple, a well-known Japanese maple nursery, holds an on-site event on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.
Hours for Garden Jubilee are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. For additional information about the event, including a full schedule of guest speakers and weekend lodging options, go to www.VisitHendersonvilleNC.org/garden-jubilee or call (828) 693-9708.
