A Special Place for Women
By Laura Hankin
Berkley
I loved this novel! Reporter Jillian Beckley needs a big story badly. She decides to work to get a membership in a New York women-only social club. Membership dues are $1,000 a month, and what happens there is supposed to stay there. Outsiders don’t even know where the meetings are held.
Word has it that these women, many of whom are CEOs, were instrumental in the election of the city’s first female mayor, and later in her downfall.
Jillian begins to realize just how powerful some of these women are and that she’s poked a hornet’s nest that contains many secrets.
Loved this different look favoring powerful women rather than the old boys’ club.
Lost, Found and Forever
By Victoria Schade
Berkley
Dog lovers will enjoy this book about Justine Becker, who adopts Spencer, an adorable rescue dog. She has had him for several months when she comes across an ad placed by Griffin McCabe, who wants his dog back. He has the paperwork to back up his claim.
Justine is heartbroken, but realizes that she is probably going to have to give Spencer up. Griffin is willing to ease into the switch, allowing Justine to take Spencer to work on a TV show. The more the humans are around each other, the more attracted they are to each other. Does Justine believe that Griffin is just playing a part in order to get the dog back or is he really a keeper?
A fast and fun romance novel.
Bookshop by the Sea
By Denise Hunter
Thomas Nelson
Sophie Lawson is happy that her sister Jenna is getting married, but not so happy that the best man, Aiden Maddox, her high school beau, is around. Things ended badly between them.
Sophie has taken care of her sister and Seth, her own twin brother after her mother’s illness.
Now, Sophie is ready to reach for her own dream: owning a bookshop in little Piper’s Cove. She has just a few days to get it up and running since she has promised to host a book signing for a big-time author.
Just after the wedding, a hurricane hits, stranding Aiden in Piper’s Cove, where Sophie reluctantly offers him shelter. Aiden offers to help her build shelves or whatever else is needed to get the shop open. Can this pair get past the problems that plagued them before? (Of course they can. This is, after all, a romance!)
I enjoyed this sweet stand-alone novel.
The Invisible Husband of Frick Island
By Colleen Oakley
Berkley
Piper Parrish’s husband Tom is dead — although she doesn’t appear to think so. He disappeared when his crab boat capsized, so it’s unlikely he survived.
Piper carries on conversations with him, walks him to the docks and meets him for dinner at a local restaurant. And the people of the small town decide it’s best to go along with her delusion.
When journalist Anders Caldwell comes to the island to cover a local fundraiser for the community newspaper, he discovers that the real story is Piper Parrish and just why all of these people are willing to pretend Tom is alive. Anders has his eye on improving his lot as a podcaster, and this is the perfect topic. The key will be getting Piper and everyone else to talk with him.
I loved this book, which tells two love stories at once: those of Tom and Piper, as well as Piper and the community members who love her.
Beth and Amy
By Virginia Kantra
Berkley
The sequel to “Meg and Jo,” a re-telling of the adventures of Louisa May Alcott’s March sisters (in a more current time), gives readers the lowdown on the younger girls.
Amy is a fashion designer in New York and not looking to move back to their little North Carolina town. Beth, who is a singer-songwriter seemingly has a wonderful opportunity performing concerts with Colt Henderson, a country singer. Neither is really happy with life.
The entire family is converging on the farm for Jo’s upcoming wedding, so both girls put on smiling faces. It doesn’t take long for Jo and Meg to realize that there is a problem, especially with Beth.
Kantra creates a wonderful story, in keeping with the personalities readers of “Little Women” recall with love, just with a modern twist.
