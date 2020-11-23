In 1990, Barbara Ann Kipfer, a linguist and self-described part-time archeaologist, released “14,000 Things to Be Happy About,” a work that representing 20 years of recording all the little things that made her happy.
These 600 pages of lists, started when she was in the sixth grade, became a New York Times best-seller at $7 each. Tt was an ingenious idea from a woman who holds three Ph.D.s, yet knew how to tap into our need to notice and enjoy simple things.
Her lists included popcorn at the circus, airy eggnog, oatmeal, big red barns and rainbows, along with 13,995 other bytes. Some seemed odd and out of place — blood tests (ouch), egotistical people (no thanks), and pinecones dropping in the fall (obviously not a Sandhills native). Other things resonated with me, like self-sticking stamps, a sunny day, roll-top desks and deviled eggs.
A minister friend recently threw out a question on Instagram: What brings you “micro-joy?” Perhaps channeling Kipfer and her book, here were some responses — Making coffee with a percolator, celery and peanut butter, using a cool pen, working with a sleeping puppy on my lap, family hikes.
I took Kipfer and my friend’s lead and jotted down a few micro-joys of my own — a 3-year old, no blooms Christmas cactus with buds, Howling Cow Cherry Brick Road ice cream, pine straw mulch, quilts, rocking chairs, my homemade pimento cheese, my dad’s pocket knife, my mom’s collard chopper. And gravy.
Gratefully, I could list big things like being able to see, to hear, to taste, to smell. I would include a loving wife, great kids and sons-in-law, good health, a job, a car, a home, and a semi-housebroken dog, who is ecstatic when we return from vacation.
My faith, though admittedly tested over these past months, sustains and offers hope. For that, I give thanks, along with the lives and stories of church folks I serve, whose faith and resilience, with or without a pandemic, are testimonies to that faith. Even friends who are doubters, “spiritual but not religious,” or simply do not embrace the narrative of faith as I do, move me to gratitude for how they, too, persevere and thrive, some in the face of devastating loss and grief.
This Thursday, when you gather with whomever and however, face-to-face or via Zoom, whether you begin the holiday feast with grace or not, consider your own micro-joys to counter the surreal season in which we find ourselves.
Name the little things, really little things, that make you smile, because gratitude trumps despair, every time. To speak of such simple things does not deny the reality of our current situation. There will be empty seats at tables this year, losses no one imagined, as well as a hard road ahead.
But there’s nothing Pollyanna-ish about gratitude. Being grateful isn’t putting a positive spin on sadness or loss. Such choices help us to rise above our circumstances and look for better and brighter days. This attitude empowers us to connect with others who are just as uncertain, just as afraid, and just as human as we are.
Thanksgiving 2020. Eat, drink and be merry, and remember those three Ws. And be grateful, even for that uncle who grates on your nerves, the wiggly toddler who spills his grape juice on your new rug, or that really bad casserole your new daughter-in-law contributes.
Start your own list of micro-joys. Who knows? You might just write the next New York Times best-seller.
Tom Allen is minister of education at First Baptist Church, Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.