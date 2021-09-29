The Arts Council of Moore County (ACMC) is now accepting applications for the Artist Support Grant available to individual artists. Offered through a partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council (NCAC), the deadline for the Artist Support Grant is Oct. 15.
The Artist Support Grant (ASG) provides direct support to individual artists. ASG will fund such projects as professional and artistic development, creation of new work, improvements to business operations, or bring work to new audiences.
Last year, over $13,000 was awarded the following artists: Austin Coats (Stanly County), Brett Downey (Moore County), Lisa Jacoby Downey (Moore County), John Gessner (Moore County), Robert Hill Long (Moore County), Christian Payne (Stanly County), Matthew Rock (Moore County), Jean Skipper (Moore County), Lemuel Subdias, Jr. (Moore County), Michelle Walker (Richmond County), and Linda Ann Watt (Union County).
Eligible artists must be individual artists (or small, unincorporated group of collaborating artists), not enrolled in a degree or certificate program, at least 18 year old, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident alien, and reside (for at least 1 year) in Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Stanly, or Union counties. Grant awards will range from $500 to $1,500, and funded projects must occur between the dates of Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2022. ASG is not a matching grant and 50 percent of the funds may be used for artist fees.
Artists at any stage of their careers, emerging or established, are eligible to apply for a grant in all disciplines, such as visual art and craft, traditional art forms, music, composition, film/video, literature or playwriting, choreography and dance. Types of fundable projects include the creation of new work, purchase of equipment and materials, and professional development workshops.
Two online grant workshops were presented on Sept. 14 and 15. The workshops were recorded and the links are available on ACMC’s website at www.MooreArt.org/artist-support-grant.
Application forms and grant guidelines for ASG are available on ACMC’s website at MooreArt.org or may be picked up at ACMC’s office on weekdays (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). ACMC will also email and mail applications and guidelines upon request. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 15.
For questions or to RSVP for the online grant workshops, contact ACMC at (910) 692-2787 or acmc@mooreart.org.
