“America’s Funniest Videos,” known to many as “AFV,” offers viewers a chance to laugh at videos from families across the country.
This Sunday (Oct. 18), at 7 p.m., a video featuring a Carthage family will air on the ABC show.
Chassidy Young took the video in March of her husband Nick reacting to their 6-year-old daughter Scarlet’s announcement that a boy in her kindergarten class at Carthage Elementary School wanted to marry her.
“It took a while before we heard back from them (‘AFV’),” she says. “But we just got the email saying that our video would be on this Sunday’s show. If it helps viewers identify her, she was wearing a red and black long-sleeve Snoopy shirt.”
Young says that the family, which includes son, Beckett, who is 12 months old, were sitting at the dinner table one evening. When Nick left the room for a minute, Scarlet shared the news with her mother, who asked her to tell her father when he returned to the table.
“I pulled out my phone and captured his reaction,” she says.
Young says that as it happens, the same young man is in Scarlet’s first grade class this year.
“She mentions him by first name in the video, so I reached out to his family via the teacher to let them know,” she says.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.