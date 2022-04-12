Fayetteville State University has named Brig. Gen. Arnold N. Gordon-Bray, U.S. Army (ret.), as senior advisor of Military Affairs and the director of FSU’s Center for Defense and Homeland Security (CDHS).
In his new role as a senior advisor to the chancellor for Military Affairs, Gordon-Bray will enhance and promote FSU’s support of the military-connected community. He will spearhead enrollment growth efforts in CDHS cybersecurity certification courses and promote participation of the military-connected community in certification courses offered by FSU’s Center for Enterprise Resource Planning and Advanced Analytics.
“FSU proudly embraces its designation as the premiere and number one ranked HBCU for the military-connected community. We believe in providing military-connected students the best services and resources — that means attracting the best professionals. General Gordon-Bray has the extensive experience and knowledge that are key to supporting and growing our student military-connected programs,” said Chancellor Darrell T. Allison. “Certainly, he understands the nuances of the role and is exceptionally positioned and prepared to lead.”
The appointment is part of FSU’s commitment to better serving the needs of the military-connected community, including Chancellor Allison’s Feb. 3 announcement that FSU will provide free tuition to all military-connected students (active duty, veteran, military spouses, and dependents) beginning Fall 2022.
As CDHS director, Gordon-Bray will assist in growing military-connected student enrollment in FSU’s academic degree programs. He will also serve as a key business development lead, connecting Department of Defense (DoD) stakeholders with FSU subject matter experts to assist in supporting America’s national defense.
Gordon-Bray joins FSU after more than three decades of service in the United States Army where he demonstrated professional leadership skills in strategic communications, combat operations, foreign affairs and effective modernization in support of the DoD and national interests. He has extensive experience in commanding various levels of military forces, from a platoon of 40 service members to spearheading military operations in Iraq with a brigade combat team consisting of over 4,500 service men and women. He has transitioned and connected global strategies on leadership, diversity and veterans’ needs to educational principles across the world.
Gen. Gordon-Bray (ret.) served in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom—during the surge of 2007, as principal advisor to the Iraqi Ground Forces Commander, he aided in transforming 35,000 Iraqis into a force of 300,000 with six divisions capable of functioning independently. He has held staff positions at virtually every level including division chief in the Joint Special Operations command at Fort Bragg; the installation of Management Command for all Army bases world-wide; and culminated his career in a 4-star headquarters of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM).
Gordon-Bray holds a Master of Arts in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College in Rhode Island; Master of Science in international strategic studies from the Air War College, in Alabama; and Bachelor of Science in art from the University of Central Missouri. Additionally, he received an honorary Doctorate of Humanities from North Carolina Wesleyan College. A life-long learner, he has executive training from the Keenan Business School at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and Central Michigan University.
A qualified master parachutist and Army Ranger with numerous other badges and awards, including the Army Defense Meritorious Service Medal (the Army’s highest peacetime award), the Legion of Merit (with Oak Leaf Cluster) and the Bronze Star. Gordon-Bray holds a Green Belt in Lean Six Sigma.
His interests and experience have afforded him the opportunity to participate in a myriad of national, state and community boards, including the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission and Kiwanis International Carolina District where he serves as a lieutenant-governor.
Fayetteville State University is a historically black university offering degrees at the baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral levels. With more than 6,700 students, it is among the most diverse institutions in the nation. To learn more, visit www.uncfsu.edu.
