The Sandhills’ favorite swing band, Good Shot Judy (GSJ), is back at the Sunrise Theater Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. for a live outdoor concert. Tickets are on sale now.
Following their hit concert in 2019, the band scheduled and rescheduled several events at the Sunrise Theater, but each was postponed due to COVID-19. Now the Virginia-based band is set for its encore performance.
Menendez and Ritter Retirement Group of Wells Fargo Advisers returns as the event’s sponsor, with everyone wondering if Steve Menendez will join the band onstage again. In 2019, GSJ invited Menendez to the keyboard as they performed “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” and the audience went wild.
Good Shot Judy began when brothers Brett and Jeff Cahoon stepped away from their punk band to see how they could give their favorite swing and jazz standards the respect, love, and power they deserved. With the addition of a full brass section, percussion and vocals at the ready, GSJ will perform the swinging hit songs of Sinatra, Harry Connick Jr, Billie Holiday, and more — all while adding their own sense of fun and swagger to each toe-tapping tune.
“The Sunrise audience may never consider that the Good Shot Judy they’re seeing has been an evolution,” says a spokesman. “They’ll be too captivated by the sound and spectacle of music that reaches through time. They’ll be too caught up in performance that has one foot dancing in the past.”
A Good Shot Judy concert offers those tunes you know just from growing up in American — songs you can at least hum along to, if you don’t outright know most of the words. But the music itself is only part of the band’s allure; there’s something electric in the execution, and it’s that vigor that carries the day as much as the pull of recognition. Their set list includes “The Way You Look Tonight,” “LOVE,” “Come Fly With Me,” “Stray Cat Strut,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Beyond the Sea,” “Sway,” “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” “Mambo Italiano,” “I Want to be Like You,” and many more timeless favorites.
All tickets are $25 general admission and are available online at SunriseTheater.com or by calling (910) 692-3611.
The Sunrise’s outdoor amphitheater is enclosed with tents and a white wall around the perimeter to create a cozy concert setting. Guests may bring portable outdoor chairs or blankets, but no outside food, coolers or pets are permitted. Two concession stands are available — one in the park and the second inside the main theater. Box office and concessions open at 6 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside the theater. Contact the Sunrise Theater for more information and seating height restrictions.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
