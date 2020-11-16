The 2020 Duskin and Stephens Gold Star golf tournament, presented by Cooper Ford, will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, at Hyland Hills Golf Club, 115 Fairway, Southern Pines.
The 18-hole captain’s choice event has an 11 a.m. shotgun start. Food will be provided, and there will be live music from THC. Prizes will be awarded and mulligans will be for sale.
Duskin and Stephens is a charitable foundation run by active duty members of the military that supports the Special Operations community and their families.
For information about entry fees or to sign up, contact Bobby at (910) 309-1508 or Rusty at (910) 551-3270 or visit www.duskinandstephens.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.